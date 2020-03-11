Some just wrapped up the season while others are just getting started, but it’s been a busy last three weeks for former Owatonna High School athletes competing in college.
From wrestling, to men’s and women’s basketball, to track and field, below is a quick peak on what a handful of former Huskies are up to at the next level.
This is by no means a comprehensive list of every former area student-athlete competing in college, but merely a quick glance what a few have accomplished in recent months.
Cade King (Class of 2019), South Dakota State, wrestling
As one of the program’s most heralded recruits for the Class of 2019, the former state champion and three-time title-match participant was thrust directly into the starting lineup at 174 pounds as a true freshman.
King began the season by getting pinned by Minnesota’s highly-ranked Devin Skatzka before reeling off five consecutive wins at the Bison Open. The remainder of the season didn’t feature quite as much success in the win-column, but King was rarely over-matched wrestling in one of the top Division I conferences in the country, the Big 12. In fact, 14 of his 19 losses came by decision.
King’s progression was also evident as he navigated through the Jackrabbit’s brutal schedule. In his second go-around against No. 8-ranked Skatzka, he lost just 6-1 while also keeping it close in a pair of matches against No. 13 Kimball Bastian of Utah Valley, losing 4-0 in the regular season and 2-1 at the Big 12 Championships. At the conference tournament, he also pushed No. 10 Anthony Mantanona of Oklahoma to the brink before ultimately losing 10-7.
As a team, SDSU finished fourth at the Big 12 competition, ahead of rival North Dakota State by one spot and two positions above traditional powerhouse Oklahoma.
Nolan Malo (Class of 2018), Gustavus Adolphus, basketball
In his second season with the Gusties, Malo was one of just three members of the team that started all 25 games.
The 6-foot-6 forward logged 27 minutes per night and averaged 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field overall and 33.8% from beyond the arc.
Malo scored in double-figures on 12 occasions with his season-high coming in a 22-point effort against Hamline on Dec. 4. In that game, drained four shots from beyond the arc, pulled down five rebounds and handed out three assists.
Andrew Jackson (Class of 2018), Hamline, basketball
Another member of the 2017-18 Owatonna boys basketball team expanded his role at the next level and started roughly half of Hamline’s 25 games this past season.
Seeing the floor in every contest, Jackson averaged around 15 minutes per outing and contributed 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds as a 6-6 sophomore forward. He played a season-high 26 minutes in the Piper’s late-season 75-68 win over Concordia-Moorhead and finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
Syd Schultz (Class of 2018), Concordia-St. Paul, basketball
Following a freshman campaign where she saw limited action, Schultz went from playing 27 minutes all season to playing 22 minutes per game.
As one of just four players that saw action in all 29 games for the Golden Bears, Schultz started 12 contests and led the team in total rebounds (140) and rebounds per game (4.8). Offensively, the 5-10 forward was the team’s most efficient player, connecting on nearly 59% of her shots from the floor while averaging 8.9 points per contest.
Schultz’s career-high scoring mark came on Feb. 8 when she dropped 21 points on Minnesota-Crookston while her top performance on the glass came on Nov. 22 against Michigan Tech when she pulled down 12 rebounds.
Playing at the Division II level and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Concordia finished 15-14 overall and 12-10 in league contests.
Jenna Zeman (Class of 2018), UW-River Falls, basketball
Before an injury derailed her season, Jenna Zeman was fastening a productive sophomore campaign for Division III Wisconsin-River Falls.
In total, the former All-Big Nine Conference guard played in 11 games (all starts) and averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Despite playing in less than half of her team’s contests, Zeman still managed to finish third on the team in free throws made (42) and second in free throw percentage (78%).
Syd Kretlow (Class of 2019), Minnesota, track and field
This former three-sport star got her college career off to a great start, competing unattached for the Gophers and winning the 800-meter run with a 2:23.36 at the Cold Classic hosted by the University of Minnesota in late February.
Kretlow, who will be able to maintain her redshirt status as long as she continues to compete unattached, is also a member of the Gophers cross country team.
Steph Kretlow (Class of 2016), St. Thomas, track and field
Having already established herself as one of the most accomplished field athletes in recent program history, Kretlow will enter this weekend’s NCAA Indoor National Championships in Charlotte, N.C. seeded third in the long jump with a season-best of 19-1.5.
Kretlow — who placed third last May at the 2019 Outdoor national meet and ninth last March at Indoor nationals — was named the MIAC Athlete of the Week in mid-January for her efforts at the Minnesota Open.