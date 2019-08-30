MEDFORD — A couple days after a rather stunning defeat against Minneota to open the season at the high-profile Breakdown Classic in Edina, the Medford volleyball team showed up to practice on Monday and started as they always do, lining up and digging the ball on service receive.
After going through the motions and working up decent sweat, head coach Missy Underdahl could feel the tension in the gym. Her team needed to get something off their chests, and the only way to do so was to put it all out on the table.
“Practice was normal, and we did our normal routine,” Underdahl said. “The girls always start out with serve-receive and when that got done it was like, ‘alright, I know you don’t want to talk about this, but we have to talk about what happened on Saturday.’ Let’s get it out now, say what you feel. It was more about building up that trust with one another again.”
One of the main points the girls brought up during their impromptu meeting was communication, or lack-there-of, against the No. 5-ranked Vikings. Medford hadn’t played an official match together since the Class A state championship nine months prior and the Tigers clearly came out flat, playing on their heels and allowing the opponent to dictate the tempo. It was also their first match without last season’s senior leader, Rachael Luebbe, and they had to contend with integrating newcomer Alyvia Johnson while solidifying a few other spots on the floor.
Bottom line, there were a number of factors that contributed to Medford’s struggles — none bigger than Minneota’s obvious talent — and the team needed to improve their communication in order to get back on track.
“Saturday was just…different,” Underdahl said. “And they even said it just didn’t feel like game day. You go up there and all the hype and have to give credit to Minneota, they played a great game. But communication was a big issue, and as you can see it has gotten better. Tonight (against Pine Island) was tough because there wasn’t a lot of communication that was needed, but when it was needed, they did a good job of talking to each other.”
Indeed, the Tigers appear to have found their footing and improved their overall dynamic on the floor, rebounding from their 3-0 loss at the Breakdown Classic with back-to-back shutouts of their own against a pair of Class AA opponents in Byron and Pine Island.
On Tuesday, Underdahl said it took a while for her team to find traction against the tall and talented Bears, but once they did, it was palpable. On Thursday, Pine Island offered significantly less resistance, but Medford didn’t allow the Panthers to hang around in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-11) nonconference victory.
“Tuesday it took some time and lots of back and forth,” Underdahl said. “We still weren’t communicating as well as we should have and we weren’t talking right away, and then all the sudden it just clicked and the it was like, ‘OK, the communication has improved' and we started playing much better. Tonight, I wanted to keep this rotation going even though I probably didn’t need to. I could have done something a little different, but I need to build the chemistry and the rhythm instead of switching it up.”
Medford maintained a comfortable tempo against the youthful Panthers and didn’t allow any breathing room to the visitors from the Hiawatha Valley League. Kinsey Cronin punched 15 kills and registered three aces while Johnson added eight kills and three aces. Still recovering from a minor foot injury suffered in the preseason, Emma Kniefel pounded six kills and collected five digs. Morgan Langeslag handed out 18 assists and finished with a team-high nine digs.
Underdahl said she made a small tweak to the rotation before the Byron match — adding an extra attacker across the front and shifting senior Izzy Reuvers' spot on the floor — and the results seem to be speaking for themselves.
“We did switch our rotation up a little,” Underdahl said. “I moved Izzy to the other right side defensive specialist and I think it’s just the chemistry from last year her being on that team and with Alyvia coming in, I thought, ‘let’s try that and see what happens, and it seems to be working.’ It’s nothing against the other two, it’s just that Izzy has experience. I also switched my setter so we have three attackers across the front at all times instead of starting out with just two.”