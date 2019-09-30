ROCHESTER — Sara Anderson and Megan Johnson highlighted Owatonna’s effort at the Big Nine Conference tennis tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.
Anderson, playing at No. 1 singles, started the day with an opening-round bye before earning back-to-back wins over Payton Douglas of Mankato West and Taylor Julstrud of Rochester Mayo. In the championship round, Anderson lost to top-seeded Paige Sargent of Rochester Century, 6-3, 6-1.
Johnson played at No. 2 singles and took down Emma Nelson of Rochester John Marshall and Taylor Hill of Mayo before losing to Century’s Julia Baber in the finals, 6-3, 6-4.
No other Owatonna individual or doubles combination finished better than fourth place.
Owatonna earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 1-AA tournament and hosts No. 12 Faribault on Thursday.