A suffocating defensive performance not only limited Northfield to 132 total yards of offense and one second-half first down, it also jumpstarted the offense for the Owatonna football team in Friday night's 26-7 victory at Northfield High School.
That started early, when the opportunistic Huskies pounced on a loose ball after Northfield (2-3) mishandled a hand-off on an inside reverse at the 5-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage for the Huskies, sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey scored on a 5-yard quarterback sneak — with some help from senior fullback/linebacker Grant Achterkirch and senior running back Dylan Maas — to quickly push the Huskies (3-2) in front 7-0.
The Raiders sustained a seven-play drive when they got the ball back, but a long punt return provided the Huskies with the ball at midfield. Two plays later, Maas exploded through the middle of the offensive line to scamper for a 47-yard touchdown run and provide his team with a 14-0 lead with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
From there, Northfield capped off a nine-play drive with a 28-yard pass from junior Soren Richardson senior Tate Journell to trim the deficit to 14-7 late in the first quarter.
The Raiders twice had opportunities to tie the game in the second quarter, first after Journell blocked an Owatonna field goal, which junior Brayden Brakke returned to the 30-yard line. A personal foul on the Huskies moved the ball to the 15, but Northfield was unable to pick up a first down.
On the next drive, a 23-yard pass from Richardson to senior Ian Stanton gave the Raiders the ball at the 24-yard line of the Huskies, but four straight incompletions resulted in another turnover on downs, before Owatonna's Drew Henson nailed a field goal as time expired in the first half to expand the lead to 17-7.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Owatonna moved in front 24-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ginskey to senior Luke Wottreng and later added two more points with a safety to highlight a defensive performance that resulted in just one second-half first down for Northfield.
In between all that was an Owatonna defense that was able to stack the box to contain the Wing-T rushing attack for Northfield, thanks to a defensive secondary that hounded the wide receivers for the Raiders and came away with three second-half interceptions from Caleb Vereide, Owen Beyer and Collin Vick. The Raiders managed only 30 yards on 20 carries, while Richardson completed just 9 of 27 passes for 102 yards.
Offensively, the Huskies were led by Maas, whose bruising running style up the middle created more avenues to run through as the night continued. The senior finished with 25 carries for 146 yards and the long first-half touchdown, while Achterkirch added six carries for 22 yards.
Ginskey completed 9 of 17 passes for 108 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and led an efficient two-minute drill to allow for to the last-second field goal at the end of the first half. After Owatonna started with the ball at its own 24-yard line with 50 seconds remaining, Ginskey completed 3 of 4 passes for 55 yards, with the one incompletion a spike to stop the clock.
The win for Owatonna was crucial in its quest to secure a first-round bye in the Section 1-5A playoffs behind projected No. 1 seed Rochester Mayo. Next Friday's clash at home against Rochester John Marshall (1-3) is the final game of the regular season against a section opponent, with the final two weeks featuring New Prague and Kasson-Mantorville.