The season for boys swimming and diving for the 2021-22 season has already come to a close following the conclusion of the Class AA state swimming and diving championships, but the Owatonna Huskies already have building blocks set in place when they eventually return to the pool in eighth months.
Junior diver Cole Piepho wrote the final chapter of the season for the Huskies as Owatonna’s lone representative at state, where he ultimately finished in 26th place with a preliminary score of 124.35 after his first five dives.
The journey to get to state came after a season of major improvements where Piepho went from earning final scores of around 110 or less to showing out at the Section 1AA diving finals, where he posted a semifinals score of 194.50 and a final score of 277.20 to earn fourth place and a state qualifying spot.
Nearly 30 points behind him and gearing up for big returns in their future junior seasons, Henry Hilgendorf and Ethan Peterson finished right behind him and just missed out on joining Piepho at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
As sophomores, Hilgendorf and Peterson were constants in the one meter dive for the Huskies and it culminated with Hilgendorf finishing in fifth place with a final score of 247.00 and Peterson finishing in sixth place with a final score of 242.55 at the section finals.
“I think overall it was a great experience for him and hopefully lights a fire under all the divers to show them that they can make it to state too,” said Owatonna coach Peter Rhodes. “Cole picked up some higher degree of difficulty dives and that should help motivate the other guys to progress too.”
On the swimming side of things, the Huskies are looking to make another large step forward next season with a majority of its varsity core returning to the pool with only one departure in senior Evan Fosness.
Fosness competed individually in the preliminaries of the 50 free and the 100 free while also swimming alongside junior Evan Cole, freshman Spencer Copeland and sophomore Matthew Larson in the 200 free relay during sections.
Owatonna may look to help fill the holes in the freestyle events by bumping up some of the junior varsity swimmers that competed in the same events with the likes of Cole, sophomore Carsen Phelps or eighth grader Phoenix Storm.
Another thing the Huskies may look into is continuing to experiment with different swimmers competing in different events, which proved to have some positive outcomes when they chose to experiment during the Northfield meet.
After swimming in mainly freestyle events and competing in the 50 free and 500 free in the prior meet against Red Wing, Matthew Larson swam in the 100 fly and 200 individual medley against the Raiders and found himself a new section event in the 100 fly.
Larson took first place with a 56.79 in the 100 fly during the Northfield meet, which ended up leading him to finishing in eighth place with a final time of 56.53 in the Big 9 Championships and qualifying for the Section 1AA 100 fly championship finals. He also finished seventh in the 200 freestyle.
Along with Larson, the Huskies also return fellow all-conference swimmers sophomore Carter Quam, who stepped up in the 50 free, and junior Ryan Peterson, who ended up swimming in the Section 1AA consolation finals for the 200 IM and the 100 fly.
Sophomore David Rhodes also returns as the only other Owatonna swimmer to crack a finals during the Section 1AA meet after swimming in the 100 back consolation finals, where he earned 11th place overall with a time of 1:02.45.
Owatonna also has a deep core of swimmers who competed in the preliminary rounds with a majority of the swimmers being multiple year returners, which includes six current eighth graders.
Aiden Thurber, Logan Halverson, Isaiah Smith, Phoenix Storm, Tegan Quam and Logan Flynn will all return as freshmen next season, while Ethan Eichten and Otto Kuhn return as juniors and Evan Cole and Oscar Johnson return as seniors.
The only relay team that’ll need to see adjustment is the 200 free relay with Cole, Copeland and Larson needing someone to fill Fosness’ role. The top 200 medley relay team of Rhodes, Peterson, Flynn and Carter Quam stays, as well as the team of Peterson, Quam, Rhodes and Larson in the 400 free relay.
All season long, the Huskies have been seeing time drops and with the majority of its score returning for multiple seasons, the building blocks for the future have already been placed and now it’s only a battle against time until they come back better than before for the 2022-23 season.
“I am really excited about what next year will bring,” Rhodes said. “This year was one of our better finishes at the conference meet and we are only losing one varsity swimmer next year. I am hoping that the guys get bigger, stronger, faster for next season and we can continue having some fun.”