Game: New Prague Trojans (5-13, No. 6 Section 1AAAA) at Owatonna Huskies boys basketball (14-3, No. 3), Owatonna High School, 7 p.m.
Recent results: The Huskies finished their regular season as winners of eight of their last nine games overall as well as their last four in a row. They outscored opponents during that span by an average of 71.6-57.1. The Trojans are on a bit of a hot streak as well, having won four out of their last six games after beginning the season 1-11. One of those victories was over a Northfield Raiders squad that Owatonna recently squeaked by, 77-73.
Last meeting: The two teams faced off against one another during the 2019-20 regular season with the Huskies coming out on top, 71-49.
1. While New Prague is a bit of a one-trick pony offensively — only two of their players averaged more than 10.0 points per game — their defense is nothing to scoff at. The Trojans limited opponents to a mere 56.2 points per game, the third-best mark in Section 1AAAA and 17th among the 62 schools in Class AAAA. Unfortunately for New Prague, Owatonna's offense is among the state's elite. The Huskies' 68.5 points per game represent the most in the section and rank eighth in the class behind Wayzata (78.2), Park Center (72.9), Champlin Park (71.1), Brainerd (70.4), Andover (69.3), Coon Rapids (69.1), and Moorhead (69.1). If the likes of Brayden Williams, Ty Creger, and Evan Dushek get rolling, especially early, the Trojans could find themselves in a hole they're unable to dig out of.
2. Owatonna coach Josh Williams said earlier in the week that the Huskies will have to be "really, really good" on the defensive end of the court if they want to make a run at the state tournament. For the Huskies get their groove back on defense, there may be no better team in the section to face than New Prague. Owatonna allowed an average of 53.2 points per game this season, a great number in the grand scheme of things. However, over their final seven regular season games, the Huskies gave up point totals of 55, 61, 73, 67, 53, 73, and 46, for an average of nearly eight more points per game than their overall season number.
The Trojans were led in scoring by their 6-foot-8-inch center Andrew Nerud at just over 14 points per game, meaning the responsibility of slowing down the New Prague offense will lay primarily on the shoulders of Dushek and Lincoln Maher. Strong perimeter defense, primarily via disrupting passing lanes and denying ball entry into the post, by Blake and Nolan Burmeister as well as Payton Beyer will go a long way in helping out the Owatonna bigs.
3. A win against the Trojans would advance the Huskies to the section semifinals for the second season in a row and the third time since the 2017-18 season. However, no Owatonna team has made it beyond the second round of the section tournament since the 2011-12 iteration of the Huskies lost to the eventual state runner-up Lakeville North Panthers in the finals.