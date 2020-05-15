ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Volleyball, softball
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Volleyball: Team captain (junior, senior); Big Nine All-Conference (senior), Academic All-State; Academic All-Conference; Team MVP (senior); 2-year blocks leader (junior, senior); 4-year varsity letter winner
Softball: Team captain (junior, senior); 3-year varsity letter winner; Team Most Improved; Applebee’s Player of the Week; Home run Queen; tied school record with 7 home runs in a season (sophomore)
—
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I played volleyball for four years and softball for three years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I started playing both sports (volleyball and softball) as soon as I could in park and rec, so I have been involved with each for 10 years.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: My fondest memories from playing high school sports come from spending time with my teammates at team dinners, pre-games or bus rides. On the field, my fondest memory was beating number seven-ranked Farmington last year in softball when our team played our best game of the year.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Bailee Manderfeld
Most easygoing teammate: Lanie Schuster
Most-competitive teammate: Parris Hovden
Notable vocal leader: Haylee Mullenbach
Notable leader by example: Ruth Livingston
Best advice you received from a coach: 'Never apologize, just do it better next time.' -Tia Tolle (volleyball)
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: 'Do the little things.' -Jeremy Moran (softball)
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Popcorn
Favorite movie and TV show: Dirty Dancing (movie); Riverdale or Criminal Minds (TV show)
Preferred social media: Tiktok and Snapchat
Nickname: Kait
—
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: My favorite subject in school is any class with Mr. Jeff Williams. He makes learning fun and he loves to tell stories that help us relate to the topics.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School? If so, did they play sports and when did they graduate?
A: My brother, Karson, graduated from Owatonna High School in 2018. He played baseball, basketball and football.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I spend most of my time outside of sports operating a small business with my business partner, Ruth Livingston. Our business is Scrunchies (and things like that). We started making and selling hair scrunchies (about) a year and a half ago. The business has grown and most recently we’ve been focused on making face masks and donating them to local medical and emergency workers. I also enjoy time at our family cabin where we fish, ride the Jet Ski or just spend time on the lake unwinding.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire and play softball. I will be studying business.