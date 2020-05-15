Madole

Kaitlyn Madole, seen in this photo taken during Tuesday's Senior Night ceremony at Morehouse Park, was named team captain four total times in two different sports. (Photo Courtesy of JoAnn Madole)

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ATHLETIC FILE

Sports: Volleyball, softball

Notable accomplishments/achievements

Volleyball: Team captain (junior, senior); Big Nine All-Conference (senior), Academic All-State; Academic All-Conference; Team MVP (senior); 2-year blocks leader (junior, senior); 4-year varsity letter winner

Softball: Team captain (junior, senior); 3-year varsity letter winner; Team Most Improved; Applebee’s Player of the Week; Home run Queen; tied school record with 7 home runs in a season (sophomore)

Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?

A: I played volleyball for four years and softball for three years.

Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?

A: I started playing both sports (volleyball and softball) as soon as I could in park and rec, so I have been involved with each for 10 years.

Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?

A: My fondest memories from playing high school sports come from spending time with my teammates at team dinners, pre-games or bus rides. On the field, my fondest memory was beating number seven-ranked Farmington last year in softball when our team played our best game of the year.

TEAM FILE

Funniest teammate: Bailee Manderfeld

Most easygoing teammate: Lanie Schuster

Most-competitive teammate: Parris Hovden

Notable vocal leader: Haylee Mullenbach

Notable leader by example: Ruth Livingston

Best advice you received from a coach: 'Never apologize, just do it better next time.' -Tia Tolle (volleyball)

Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: 'Do the little things.' -Jeremy Moran (softball)

PERSONAL FILE

Favorite food: Popcorn

Favorite movie and TV show: Dirty Dancing (movie); Riverdale or Criminal Minds (TV show)

Preferred social media: Tiktok and Snapchat

Nickname: Kait

Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?

A: My favorite subject in school is any class with Mr. Jeff Williams. He makes learning fun and he loves to tell stories that help us relate to the topics.

Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School? If so, did they play sports and when did they graduate?

A: My brother, Karson, graduated from Owatonna High School in 2018. He played baseball, basketball and football.

Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?

A: I spend most of my time outside of sports operating a small business with my business partner, Ruth Livingston. Our business is Scrunchies (and things like that). We started making and selling hair scrunchies (about) a year and a half ago. The business has grown and most recently we’ve been focused on making face masks and donating them to local medical and emergency workers. I also enjoy time at our family cabin where we fish, ride the Jet Ski or just spend time on the lake unwinding.

Q: What are your plans after you graduate?

A: I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire and play softball. I will be studying business.

Reach sports editor Jon Weisbrod at 444-2375, or follow him on Twitter.com @OPPJonW. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Load comments