ST. PAUL — The number of individuals in Landen Johnson’s weight class that have the ability to defeat him can safely be counted on one hand.
Unfortunately for the Owatonna sophomore, one of them just-so happens to be the guy he met in the 152-pound, Class AAA state championship match: Hunter Lyden.
A few months after Johnson had upended Lyden by a single point in the championship round of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and stolen the top spot in the individual rankings, Lyden exacted revenge on the grand stage and won 5-3 on Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Securing a pair of key takedowns in the first and third periods and keeping Johnson from finishing more than one shot, the second-seeded Lyden captured his first individual championship in his third appearance at state, the first two of which with East Ridge in 2018 and 2019.
The loss caps what was an otherwise wildly successful campaign for Johnson (48-2). After getting pinned by eventual 145-pound state champion Trey Kruse at the Dick Shiels Invite to open the season, Johnson reeled off 46 consecutive victories entering the gold medal round over the weekend and had spent two months ranked first at 152 pounds for Class AAA.
Lyden, too, had pieced-together a long winning streak that stretched past 40 matches entering the state competition before losing a tight 4-1 battle to the state’s No. 1-ranked individual at 160 pounds, Carson Manville, of Shakopee in the team state championship match on Thursday night.
On Saturday in St. Paul, Johnson trailed 2-0 after Lyden used a single-leg takedown at the 1:21-mark of the opening period. After drawing within a single point on an early escape in the second, Johnson latched onto Lyden’s ankles on the edge of the match seven seconds into the third to snatch a 3-2 lead.
After breaking free to tie the score, Lyden registered the match-winning points with just 10 seconds on the clock.
Earlier in the evening, Johnson had earned a spot in the title round by dominating fourth-seeded Chase Bloomquist of Prior Lake, 13-2.
Robb caps remarkable season with 4th place finish
From third at sections to fourth at state, it’s been quite a year for Owatonna’s Cael Robb.
A season after spending most of the year competing at the junior varsity level and being unexpectedly thrust into the lineup just prior to the section tournament, Robb made the most of his first full season with the Huskies’ top team and finished with a winning record at state.
After being bumped to the consolation round following a narrow 1-0 loss in the championship quarterfinals to Koy Buesgens, Robb strung together back-to-back wins by decision — the second of which came by ultimate tie-breaking in the fourth overtime — and was pushed into the third place round via injury default over Zachary Silvis.
Robb (42-9) met Buesgens for a second time in his final match on Saturday night and hung tough for as long as he could, but simply couldn’t solve his New Prague counterpart’s defense and lost 5-0.
Hedensten battles back to end on podium at 160 pounds
In his first year with the Medford program after moving to the area in the offseason and wrestling for Albert Lea last year, Isaiah Hedensten battled injuries throughout the regular season but mustered just enough strength to qualify for state by finishing second at the Section 2-A tournament.
Making the trip to St. Paul for the first time, Hedensten dropped a heart-breaking 9-7 loss to Daniel Smith in the opening round after surrendering three near-fall points with four seconds left in the third.
Hedensten, though, would have the last laugh.
Taking advantage of new life after earning a wrestle-back on Friday night, Hedensten won back-to-back matches before coming up short by 5-2 decision against Max Ehrich of Blue Earth in the consolation semifinals. Sliding to the fifth place match, Hedensten was given a second crack at Smith.
And this time he made it count.
Locking up his GMLOS opponent in a tight headlock early in the second period, the Medford junior polished off the victory by pinning Smith at the 1:24-mark.
“It feels awesome,” Hedensten said. “Knowing that (Smith) knocked me out from staying in the championship bracket, it feels good. You just have to keep your head up; keep going and keep pushing.”
Nirk captures 4th in stacked 285A state bracket
After being eliminated early in his only other experiences at state, Dylan Nirk stuck around much longer this time and battled all the way through the final session on Saturday night in the 285-pound, Class A bracket.
The Blooming Prairie senior started the competition with back-to-back wins before being eliminated from championship contention following a 1-0 loss to eventual state title-winner Craig Orlando. Nirk rebounded by defeating Caledonia’s Alec Francis on Saturday morning to set up a third-place match with the guy he pinned in the quarterfinals, Cian Buehler.
This time, though, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Ottertail Central heavyweight didn’t allow Nirk to get in tight and used a first period takedown to pull away for a 3-1 victory.
Nirk ended the season with a 34-7 record and was ranked within the Class A top five for the majority of the season.