The Medford Tigers boys and girls cross country teams are going to be facing a challenge that many teams across the state are going to be battling this fall: Youth and inexperience.
“We had a good group graduate last year, so it’s a lot of new faces this year,” head coach Dave Bon said in his classroom at Medford High School last week. “A lot of young faces, too. I think we’ve got six or seven seventh graders that have showed up. So, a very young team. We might have one senior ... everyone else is younger.”
However, that doesn’t mean that the Tigers won’t be without talented runners. Casey Chambers, Cohen O’Connor and Cohen Stursa will be returning for the boys team and are looking to build off strong performances last fall as well as during the track season as are Anna Herr, Isabel Miller and Clara Thurnau for the girls.
In cross country, maintaining consistency in training and logging miles, ideally year round, is key for optimal performance and Bon is encouraged by the work his athletes put in during the offseason. Additionally, the Tigers should have enough athletes to register team scores for three of their four varsity and junior varsity teams, something that has been difficult to accomplish in recent years due to low numbers.
While Bon believes that daily improvement is an important aspect of fielding a successful cross country team, he also believes that his teams have the talent to compete in the Gopher Conference, particularly the varsity boys team.
“My goal is always improvement. One of the things that I love about cross country is that somebody can finish in the middle of the pack and still be overjoyed that they ran a great race because they improved. So, the individual aspect has always appealed to me. We’ve had some success. Our boys won conference the last three years. Four of [the athletes] are not returning of the seven [from last season]. So, we’ll see what we can do.”
It’s yet to be determined if the varsity girls team will have enough athletes to qualify for team scoring, but, regardless, Bon believes that each individual athlete should be among the conference’s best.
The Tigers open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 in Faribault.
ROSTER
Isabel Miller, sophomore
Addison O’Connor, sophomore
Alivia Kappes, freshman
Anna Herr, freshman
Clara Thurnau, freshman
Michael Carr, senior
Casey Chambers, junior
Cohen O’Connor, junior
Cohen Stursa, junior
Riley Babcock, sophomore
Luis Lopez, sophomore
SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug 27, 2021: 9 a.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, River Bend Nature Center
Thursday, Sept 2, 2021: 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Stewartville High School
Thursday, Sept 9, 2021: 4:15 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Montgomery National Golf Course
Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Blooming Prairie Country Club
Thursday, Sept 16, 2021: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Daly Park
Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Riverview Golf Course
Thursday, Sept 30, 2021: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Prairie Ridge Golf Course, Janesville
Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Ney Center
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021: 4:45 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Oak View Golf Course
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021: Conference Meet, 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, NRHEG High School
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021: Sections, 4 p.m., Away vs. TBD, N. Hills Golf Course