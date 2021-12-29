The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms traveled to Hayfield for an invitational tournament being hosted by the Vikings and faced off with their Gopher Conference foe Tuesday night in a 51-40 loss.
According to Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns, the Blossoms trailed 32-21 heading into halftime, but the 11-point deficit to the Vikings at halftime and by the end of the game didn’t truly show how close the matchup was.
The Blossoms clawed their way back into the game during the second half and inched closer to striking distance with Hayfield holding a single digit lead for most of the half.
WIth six minutes remaining in the game, sophomore guard Macy Lembke knocked down their only three-pointer of the game and brought the score within three points, but Hayfield was prepared to pull away again.
“It was a good game that was closer than the final score indicated tonight in Hayfield,” Bruns said. “After trailing by 11 at halftime, we came out and got the lead to single figures where it stayed for much of the second half. We were able to get within three with about six minutes to go on a 3-pointer from Macy Lembke, but Hayfield answered with a couple big buckets late.”
The Vikings jumped back out to their doubt digit lead when the final buzzer sounded, dropping the Blossoms to 2-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.
Senior guard Bobbie Bruns led the team with 10 points and six assists, which was followed up by sophomore Shawntee Snyder with eight points and 13 rebounds.
“Snyder played a great game and collected 13 rebounds and did a very nice job handling Hayfield’s pressure,” Bruns said.
Anna Pauly added eight points, Addison Doocy had five points, Haven Carlson had four points, Lembke had three points and Melanie Winzenburg had two points.
The Blossoms' big issue came with trying to stop Hayfield sophomore guard Kristen Watson, who scored a game-high 27 points while knocking down three three-pointers.
Blooming Prairie will get a crack at Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Hayfield Wednesday before returning into the thick of things Jan. 4 on the road against Lyle-Pacelli, Jan. 6 at home against Medford and Jan. 7 at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo.