Bemidji State University announced Monday the tragic death of men’s basketball player and recent Faribault High School graduate Kaden Hart
Hart, a redshirt junior, died unexpectedly on June 16. He was 21 years old.
“We are so heart-broken with the passing of Kade. He was an intelligent, thoughtful and helpful gentle giant,” BSU men’s basketball head coach Mike Boschee said in a release. “Kade helped us coaches in many ways, saying the things that the team needed to hear and continually trying to get his teammates to do the right things on the court.
”Our hearts go out to Kade’s family and friends closest to him. He will be missed by so many and especially our BSU community.”
A funeral service was held on Wednesday at the River Valley Church in Faribault.
Hart played in 11 games for the Beavers in each of his freshman and sophomore seasons. He had a breakout game of five rebounds, two blocks and his first career 3-pointer against Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 3, 2020.
A 1,000-point scorer for the Falcons in high school, Hart also was a quarterback on the FHS football team before graduating in 2017. He joined the Bemidji State men’s basketball team in 2017-18 and began pursuing a criminal justice degree.
Aside from his significant athletic accomplishments in high school, which include multiple all-league accolades in basketball and football, Hart was an Honor Roll student for four years.
In college, Hart was highly involved in BSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a reflection of his faith, and was a 2019-20 Winter Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team selection.
Hart is survived by his mother, Connie; father, Michael; brother, Kallan; and sister, Maryn; as well as many extended family members.
In the wake of tragedy, the university has shared a number of resources available to anyone facing personal difficulties. They include:
Mobile Crisis Counseling, available 24/7/365 for emergency and crisis services. Call 1-800-422-0045 to speak with a crisis counselor. The team can assist over the phone, at a residence, or any other location.
Crisis Line, a confidential text messaging service that provides counselors trained to respond to and defuse problems and crisis situations. Counselors can also connect people with local resources. Text “MN” to 741741 free of charge at any time.
Call 1-800-273-8255 for The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or connect with a counselor via web chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Support is available 24/7 and is free and confidential.