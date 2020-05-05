TRUSTING IN TENNIS: OHS senior restores passion for favorite sport, uses it for motivation after devastating news

There isn’t a high school student-athlete that has been spared by the unrelenting cruelty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For individuals like Owatonna’s Evan Huemoeller, it cuts especially deep. Not only is he a senior, but the spring season is his season. Tennis is the only athletic activity he’s ever participated in at OHS and he’s really, really good at it. Like any high-achieving athlete, he had lofty expectations heading into his final season with the Huskies as the team’s No. 1 singles player and was ready to “rip through the Big Nine.”
“And then it just crashed right there,” Huemoeller said over the phone on Tuesday morning. “Everything just sort of went up in flames and halted. It was like ‘OK, what now?’”
As devastating as it was to watch the season slowly drift further and further out of reach, Huemoeller is a genuinely positive individual and stoked the flame of hope for as lost as he possibly could. With nets having yet to be installed at the city’s public courts in mid-March, he and teammate Mac Pilcher improvised and strung a rope across the middle of the court and learned to appreciate their informal preseason training sessions.
“It wasn’t perfect, and it made some things hard, but it was a good time,” Huemoeller said. “We got to hit and we kept our hope. At that point schools were closed but we were holding on and holding on. When they kept delaying it, we thought maybe we would push into summer and, I mean, I will play for Curt (Matejcek) any day of the week. But then it just hit so fast.”
The impact Huemoeller is referring to is the MSHSL’s decision on Thursday, April 30 to officially cancel the spring season due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.
Like many, the announcement wasn’t necessarily a huge surprise, but extraordinarily poignant nonetheless. Huemoeller was left dazed and catapulted into a mental state that was a mixture of confusion, anger, disappointment and shock.
All the sudden, tennis just didn’t seem that important anymore.
“When hope went away, my joy for tennis was going away,” he admitted. “I stopped playing because I was avoiding the fact that I didn’t want to deal with it. I wasn’t home when the decision was made to cancel the season and I got a text that was sent to all the seniors and my heart just sank.”
Since he was first slammed with the news Huemoeller has had some time to process his emotions and slowly rediscover his passion for a sport he has been playing for basically his entire life.
The main catalyst for his recent resurgence — and the life-raft that he’s clutched throughout the entire quarantine process — has been the eager anticipation sparked by an impending college career at Saint Mary’s University in Winona. Huemoeller, who committed to the Cardinals months ago, has tried to remind himself during the toughest times that he still has four more years of competitive tennis in his future and has used this to “fuel the fire.”
“It’s keeping me from losing my mind,” he joked. “My first thought (after the cancellation) was: ‘I have four more years to be a part of a great team and a great coach and make more friends. Every time I think about how my senior season ended, I say ‘Saint Mary’s; Saint Mary’s.’ I have so much more to prove. I worked so hard in the offseason and I talked to a lot of (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) coaches about how I have gotten better, and I now don’t get to show it (this spring). But I can hopefully compete for a spot at SMU right away and show them in the fall.”
Nothing has come easy in the two months since the outbreak first seeped into Minnesota, but Huemoeller has attempted to view the current situation through a different prism. Mature beyond his years, the 18-year-old spoke deeply about how losing something as important as tennis due to circumstances completely out of his control has reminded him of the things that are really important in life and how he might have taken some of those things for granted in his “old reality.”
Huemoeller spent the winter months training 45 miles away in Rochester and often wouldn’t get back home to Owatonna until 10:30 p.m. and interactions with his family were often limited and fleeting.
Now, life is much different. He’s been given the opportunity, albeit through an otherwise awful situation, to enjoy his final couple months at home sharing meals with his family and interacting in ways that had often been difficult — if not impossible — during the busy spring months of the previous three years.
“I am not going to take anything for granted anymore,” Huemoeller said. “I would come home so late in the winter sometimes and my mom would say ‘there’s a plate of food in the fridge’ and I would often just go up to my room and not see them until the morning. Now, we sit around the table and talk about things like college and what I am going to do next year.”
As much excitement as Huemoeller has conjured about the prospect of playing tennis at the next level, the pain he’s endured after finding out his senior season was lost has been just as stark. Long-time OHS coach Curt Matejcek has had a profound impact on him as both an athlete and a young adult and the idea that he won’t be able to hug him after a tough loss or shake his hand at the season-ending banquet has been unbearable at times.
“Being around him and his energy at practice and positivity has been, just, awesome,” Huemoeller said. "He’s always smiling. He truly is one of the best guys I’ve ever met and I am so thankful for him. I’m going to miss him. The night I got home after finding out about the season, I left him a message and basically said ‘coach, I’m sorry this ended like this. I was looking forward to having a great season and I am excited to see what you will the younger players moving forward. I am so happy to call you my coach.'"
Though his days playing for the Huskies are finished, what he's learned in the five years with the tennis program will stick with him for much, much longer. Matejcek has molded one of the most consistent teams in the Big Nine Conference throughout the last two decades and raised the level of internal competition to the point where Huemoeller said the hardest part of his week was often hours spent in practice rather than actually competing against most other teams.
"I wouldn't have been as successful if I had played for most of the other teams in the Big Nine," he said. "I had to fight in Owatonna and I had to earn it. I would sometimes just float through a Big Nine match and it was practice where I would leave sore. Curt has been able to bring up awesome players and built the program in his way and they play high school tennis and you are stunned at what Owatonna can do.
"Being a part of this program is going to benefit me when I move on. Big time."