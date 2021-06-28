The 25th annual Owatonna Huskies Youth Football Camp will be held Monday, August 9 through Thursday, August 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Owatonna High School for athletes entering 3rd through 10th Grade. The Owatonna High School coaching staff as well as outstanding past and current Huskies players will coach the camp. This is a NON-CONTACT Camp.
REGISTRATION is online at WWW.OWATONNAFOOTBALL.COM.
Please contact Coach Jeff Williams at 507-444-8908 or jwilliams@isd761.org for more information.