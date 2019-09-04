BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After staying close in the first two sets against a much larger opponent from the Big Nine Conference, the Blooming Prairie volleyball team simply ran out of gas in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-5) nonconference loss to Austin.
The Awesome Blossoms — who pull from an enrollment roughly 900 students fewer than AHS — were led by Micalyn Trihus’ 10 kills. Julia Worke paced the defense with 15 digs.
Blooming Prairie (4-6 overall) is back in action against Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday night. The Cardinals are 0-3, but have lost to Class AAA Eden Prairie and Class AA state-ranked Marshall and Stewartville.
Austin 3, Blooming Prairie 0
(25-20, 25-20, 25-5)
Blooming Prairie stats: Julia Worke (3 kills, 15 digs), Heather Pirkl (6 assists, 4 digs), Maggie Bruns (5 assists, 2 digs), Maren Forystek (6 digs), Maya Lembke (3 kills, 5 digs), Micalyn Trihus (10 kills)