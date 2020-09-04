Emma Dahnert is a captain for a reason.
She’s a college-bound athlete because she not only possesses the tools to play her position at the next level and compliments her considerable physical skill set with a strong grasp of the game from a schematic and mental standpoint.
So, when the Owatonna senior and Southwest Minnesota State-bound defender approached Nate Gendron about the possibility of making a quick alteration to the game plan that would filter an extra body to the back line against Mankato West’s aggressive offensive attack, the OHS third-year coach listened.
The Huskies were trailing 1-0 at that point, and Dahnert simply felt like something needed to be done in order to turn the tide.
“We knew they were going to run three forwards up top, because that’s just how they have always done things with their formations,” Gendron said. “That puts them basically man-to-man against our defensive shape, but then our captain, Emma Dahnert, comes off to the side, and says: ‘Coach, we can’t have just three (defenders), we have to have more, so switched formations (and) switched things up. Basically, from that point on, we started clicking and that created more space for our middle players and everything just evolved for us.”
An almost immediate switch in momentum was palpable as the action on the field tilted in Owatonna’s favor within minutes of Mankato West’s game-opening goal with 25 minutes, 48 seconds on the clock. The Huskies nearly got on the board in the 26th minute when Mankato West goalie Bri Stoltzman made a diving save and nearly scored three more times in a five-minute span with roughly 12 minutes remaining before halftime.
And then, a breakthrough.
After and earning a corner kick following a fruitful offensive possession that included a pair of dangerous shots-on-goal, Abby Vetsch lofted a pass from the right corner that eventually found Hillary Haarstad’s shoulder and, ultimately, rolled into the back of the net with 10:08 on the clock.
Owatonna sustained its momentum into the second half and nearly took the lead on two occasions early on, attacking the Scarlets in waves and pelting two shots-on-goal within the first five minutes of the stanza.
The Huskies also found little good fortune when nimble-footed Mankato West senior, Monera McMahon, split a pair of OHS defenders from just outside the box only to sail a great look at the net wide left.
But was it.
Mankato West would produce only a scant number of scoring opportunities for the remainder of the game while Owatonna ran away with the pivotal Big Nine Conference victory.
Vetsch scored the game-deciding goal with 30:18 on the clock before Ari Shornock blew things open with a goal from in close at the 19:44-mark. Ezra Oien capped the scoring roughly nine minutes later at 10:27.
“It was great because then the girls saw the momentum just kept going,” Gendron said. “Against Century, they scored first and everything went south. We lost it and weren’t able to come back. But tonight was the complete opposite. They just kept on going, and that’s what we have been working on; quick transitions, combination-plays and just going to the net.