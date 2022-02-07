A mere .025 team points were the only thing that separated the Owatonna Huskies from first-place Mankato West for the Big 9 title during Saturday’s Big 9 Conference Championship meet at Rochester Century High School.
West’s Big 9 title marks its first since 1991-92 and snaps Owatonna’s six-year run as the conference champs that started in the 2015-16 season.
The Huskies finished with a 143.400 after recording the top team score on vault (37.575), beam (33.600) and floor (38.550), but finished as the conference runner-up with Mankato West claiming the title with a 143.425 with the top team score on bars (33.675).
Freshman Averie Roush and sophomore Emma Johnson were the only two Huskies to compete in all four events with Roush claiming fourth place in the all-around rankings with a 35.725 and Johnson following her up in fifth place with a 35.425.
Owatonna nearly swept all of the top rankings on vault with freshman Jozie Johnson and West’s Zoey Hermel recording the top scores of a 9.550. Janessa Moore (9.400), Kendra Miller (9.325) and Roush (9.300) rattled off third, fourth and fifth place finishes. Emma Johnson finished tied for 15th place with a 9.000.
Emma Johnson and Roush led the Huskies on bars with Johnson’s 8.525 for fourth place and Roush’s 8.500 for fifth place. Moore (8.350) took 13th, Chloe Myer (8.300) took 15th and Jozie Johnson (8.075) took 17th place.
Miller was the only gymnast among the 51 that competed on beam to record over a 9.000 and claimed first place with her 9.075. Roush (8.250) and Myer (8.175) took 10th and 11th place, Emma Johnson (8.100) took 14th and Kaitlyn Cobban (7.825) took 21st place.
All five Huskies finished in the top 12 on their floor routines with Emma Johnson recording a near-flawless 9.800 for first place. Roush recorded a 9.675 on her routine for fourth place, Miller (9.550) took seventh, Myer (9.525) took eighth and Cobban (9.400) took 12th place.
While the Huskies missed out on the conference title, they now gear up for the Section 1AA Championships inside Rochester Mayo High School on Thursday night and look to claim the section title to qualify for state.