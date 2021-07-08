Former Huskies running backing and 2018 Owatonna High School graduate Jason Williamson is no longer a member of the University of Minnesota's football program, after taking a medical retirement through the NCAA due to injuries.
According to Williamson's father, Rich Williamson, his son will stay on scholarship at the university, but determined that he was no longer physically fit to play football.
Jason Williamson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Williamson was a two time state champion and was named Minnesota's Mr. Football in 2018 after rushing for 3,012 yards and 46 touchdowns as a senior. He was considered the third-ranked college recruit in the state in 2018, behind only offensive tackle Quinn Carroll of Edina (Notre Dame) and offensive tackle Bryce Benhart of Lakeville North (University of Nebraska).
Williamson, who wore No. 28 for the Gophers, enrolled at the University of Minnesota in January 2019, but missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL. He appeared in two games as part of the special teams unit during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his redshirt freshman campaign, registering one tackle. However, Williamson underwent shoulder surgery in February to address a "significant tear to his right labrum," an injury that often requires nearly a year to fully recover from.
