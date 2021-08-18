What a finish!
With five minutes remaining in the Tournament of Champions — the de facto individual state tournament for high school fishing that was held on Lake Pokegama near Grand Rapids this past Sunday — Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz netted a bass to raise their total catch to 21.91 lbs, securing them a second place finish among the 81 teams and $7,500 in scholarships.
Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler also performed well, finishing in 12th place and walked away with $1,500 in scholarships. Joe Adamek and Leo Harguth were randomly drawn for a $1,000 scholarship.
Krampitz and Matz, along with teammates Luke Mohs, Kaden Homuth, Wyatt Kriesel and Kaden Finholdt, will now turn their attention to the team state tournament, which will be held on Leech Lake near Walker. The tournament will run from Aug. 29-30.
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS
2nd Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz: 21.91 lbs
12th Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler: 17.67 lbs
24th Luke Mohs and Kaden Homuth: 15.64 lbs
25th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 15.61 lbs
37th Mark Spurgeon/Joe Webster: 13.06 lbs
77th Joe Adamek/Leo Harguth: 2.13 lbs