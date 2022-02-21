Success has never been unfamiliar for the Owatonna gymnastics team, so there’s not much shock for the level of success the Huskies experienced throughout their 2021-22 campaign, which came to an end following Friday’s Class AA team state meet and Saturday’s Class AA individual state meet.
In addition to competing as a team Friday, sophomore Emma Johnson (all-around), freshman Jozie Johnson (vault), junior Kaitlyn Cobban (beam) and freshman Averie Roush (floor) competed individually Saturday.
“It’s a lot of fun to come to state, no matter if it’s individually or as a team, but as a team, it feels a little more special with more recognition,” said Owatonna head coach Evan Moe. “But the individuals are just as competitive, if not even more just with the amount of kids and the amount of high scores and high skills in general.”
As the representative school for Section 1AA, the Huskies ultimately finished sixth place in the Class AA team standings with a final team score of 142.325 and trailed Section 5AA St. Michael-Albertville (142.500), Section 4AA Stillwater Area (145.350), Section 8AA St. Cloud (145.550), Section 2AA New Prague (145.725) and eventual Class AA team champion in Section 6AA Wayzata (146.200).
The Huskies finished fourth place on vault with a 26.850, sixth place on the bars with a 33.800, eighth place on the beam with a 34.775 and third on floor routines with a 36.900.
With a team featuring plenty of youth, senior Janessa Moore stood out by closing her high school gymnastics career at the state meet.
“Today, I was really relaxed and I just wanted to show out and finish on a good note with all the years I’ve been working for and I just wanted to finish strong,” Moore said. “I think that’s what we did.”
Moore finished with some of Owatonna’s top scores on vault after recording a 9.300 on her first attempt and followed it up with a 9.175. There were only four other vault attempts by the Huskies that earned over a 9.000.
Before she prepared to compete on bars, she and Moe double checked her right grip, which popped loose in a string of bad luck during the section meet. Locked in and secured, Moore tallied an 8.400 on her final bars attempt and when she landed after her double backflip off the bars, the entire team was right there for her.
In their best event, the Huskies recorded four scores above a 9.000 on their floor routines, which includes Kendra Miller’s 9.300, Averie Roush’s 9.225, Kaitlyn Cobban’s 9.200 and Emma Johnson’s 9.175 with Chloe Myer falling just short of the 9.000 mark with an 8.925.
On beam, Roush recorded the Huskies top score of a 9.150 and was followed by Cobban with an 8.950, Miller with an 8.825, Emma Johnson with a 7.850 and Kaelyn Smith with a 7.625. Johnson and Roush would tie for the tie team score on bars with an 8.525, followed by Moore’s 8.400, Jozie Johnson’s 8.350 and an 8.175 from Myer.
State action spilled into the next day for the Huskies with Emma Johnson going through the gauntlet for a second time 24 hours later with her individual qualifying bid as an all-arounder, but she didn’t come alone.
“I’m just grateful to be here. It was a lot of fun to be here with my team as well,” said Emma Johnson. “It was nice being here with my teammates and to have them cheer me on and to be able to cheer them on.”
Emma Johnson ended up placing 23rd in the all-around rankings with a 34.350 after recording an 8.950 on vault, an 8.075 on bars, an 8.750 on beam and an 8.575 on her floor routine.
Joining Johnson on beam, Cobban earned 14th off a superior score tie-breaker after tying with Prior Lake’s Annie Draine, Champlin Park’s Katie Johnson and New Prague’s Sam Solheid with a 9.100.
Over on vault, Jozie Johnson earned a 9.475 on her first attempt and recorded a 9.300 on her second attempt, which ultimately placed her in 11th.
Roush finished in a three way tie with St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park’s Violet Urdahl and Hopkins' Annabelle Peers with a 9.300 on floor routines and finished in 16th place based on superior scores.
“Two days in a row is always a lot for us and it definitely tests on that second day when you come back,” Moe said. “Some kids you can just tell are a little groggy, maybe if they fell during the team meet, now they’re really excited to get back up there and prove that they can do a good routine. It’s a give and take there, but [Emma, Jozie, Averie and Kaitlyn] did great today.”
For the Huskies, time is very generous given the amount of talent they possess on a team as young as they are. Of the group of girls that made the trip out to the state team meet, Moore was the lone senior moving on with graduation.
With current youth that includes four sophomores, four freshmen, five eighth graders and a seventh grader, as well as keeping the door open with new additions to the roster throughout the offseason, the Huskies are sitting with a roster loaded with young talent that can pave the way to add more conference titles, more section titles and more Class AA state appearances.
“I’m extremely blessed to be working with a program that has this much talent, but also just seeing the improvements we made this year and where we’re going to come into next year at the start of it,” Moe said. “We built our bars from the ground up after losing three of our varsity bar routines last year, so the fact that we were even to get back to a state level is great to see. I’m extremely confident we can add another flip on vault or add some more difficulty on bars this offseason.
“Really, really excited to work these kids over the next few years and see what they can do.”