ROCHESTER -- The Owatonna girls tennis team lost to a powerhouse opponent, but wrapped up another winning season in the Section 1-AA final four against top-seeded Rochester Mayo.
Megan Johnson ensured the No. 5 Huskies would avoid a second sweep against the undefeated Spartans by winning at No. 2 singles in what turned out to be a 6-1 decision on Monday night.
Johnson, who is the only senior in the singles rotation and one of five on Owatonna's roster overall, defeated Spartans' junior Sutton Julsrud 7-6 (7-0), 6-0 to put a bow on her career with the Huskies.
The top doubles combination of Caitlynne Bussert and Cora Barrett, along with classmates Klara Blacker and Alivia Schuster in the third spot, also played their final match for Owatonna (10-4).
There will be no individual postseason tournaments this year.