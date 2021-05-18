The Owatonna girls lacrosse team claimed the Big 9 Conference championship on Saturday after easily dismantled the Rochester Mayo Spartans, 14-2. Well, the Huskies' throttling of the Spartans carried over into Monday night as the two teams faced off once again, with Owatonna winning this time by a score of 12-3.
"We were patient on the attack side. All of the attackers worked together," Huskies coach Dani Licht said after the game. "The last two games it has not just been [Audrey Simon and Annie Moran scoring all of the goals]. We're making sure to kind of build on the rest of our players because we know teams are trying to shut down Aud and Annie now. It's nice to see more people scoring."
While Moran (5) and Simon (3) — far and away Owatonna's two leading goal scorers this season — ultimately did lead the team in scoring once again, the Huskies also picked up goals from the likes of Madi Bruessel, Elizabeth Harder and Ella Hayes. Bruessel — a diminutive athlete who skitter-bugs all across the field from the first face-off to the final horn — in particular, has stepped up her offensive output as of late.
"Madi is awesome," Licht said with a big smile plastered on her face. "She has so much speed. As soon as she has the ability to switch speeds, she is going to be unstoppable. It is nice when she gets the ball in her stick and just can run it all the way down to the other end and make opportunities for herself and teammates."
While the stars of Moran, Simon and goalie Zoe Anderson — all three of whom will return next season — have burned the brightest this season, the Huskies' roster is chock full of seniors who act as the glue holding the team together. Having high-quality, veteran leaders on the team has had arguably the greatest impact on Owatonna's cream rising to the top of the Big 9 Conference.
"It is so nice to have them," Licht said of her seniors. "One, because they're teaching the young girls. I have a lot [of athletes] leaving next year — it makes me nervous — but [the seniors] notice that and they're taking that opportunity to teach those younger players."
The group also has a particular knack — one that's akin to a sixth sense — that allows them to know where each other are on the field at all times. Kialee Kleeberger and Grace Smith, in particular, possess such an ability, according to Licht.
"Kailee can literally throw up a pass and Grace is going to be there. She doesn't even have to look, she knows where Grace is at at all times. That's one thing that has really helped us, that our seniors are so tight-knit. We have a lot of great seniors."
Another senior that drew significant praise from Licht Monday evening was Elizabeth Harder.
"She has done phenomenal at stepping up and getting those ground balls this season. That itself makes the rest of the team successful."
Another aspect of the team driving their success this season is the Huskies' ability to lockdown opponents defensively. Owatonna has surrendered only 27 goals on the season — the fewest in the conference by a rather wide margin — and no team has scored more than five against them in a single game.
According to Licht — who was a defensewoman herself during her playing days — the Huskies have spent much of their time in practice this spring focusing on improving the team's defense, which she believes will help carry them once the playoffs begin.
"The other team's score matters a lot more to me than how many we put into the net," Licht said.
Owatonna returns to action on Thursday for their final Big 9 game against Rochester Lourdes (2-7). The game is set to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. in Rochester.