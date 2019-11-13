FOOTBALL FEAST: Friday, Saturday to feature full slate of awesome state football action

Heading into this week, the state was down to four teams apiece in the seven MSHSL football classifications and the list will continue to shrink over the next two days until there are just 14 teams standing heading into a two-week holiday layoff in preparation for the Prep Bowl Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.
Hancock blew out Mountain Iron-Buhl to get the party started in a 9-Man showdown that began at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Stadium in the first of four games on Day 1. Friday includes an enticing buffet of matchups from four different levels before things wrap up on Saturday with five contests.
Below are a few matchups to keep an eye on as the state semifinals crank into high gear on Friday:
Class 5A: Chaska vs. Coon Rapids, 2 p.m., Friday
As the only team to beat St. Thomas Academy this season — and doing so in convincing fashion — the Hawks (10-1) enter the state semifinals as perhaps the team to beat in Class 5A. Similar to last season’s squad, Chaska boasts a massive front seven — rolling out 14 players that weigh at least 220 pounds and seven that tip the scales at 250 or more — and has looked downright unstoppable since suffering a 32-14 loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong in Week 4. The Hawks have allowed no more than 15 points in their previous seven games since the loss to the Falcons and have pitched four shutouts in the span.
The Cardinals (8-3), who defeated Spring Lake Park twice this season, including last week in a 14-2 victory in the state quarterfinals, are also plucky on defense, holding three of its previous four opponents out of the end zone.
OPP prediction: Chaska 17, Coon Rapids 3
Class 4A: Winona vs. Rocori, 4:30 p.m., Friday
Keeping the Big Southeast District flag alive, the undefeated Winhawks (11-0) will once again take advantage of a favorable matchup when it hits the field against unranked Rocori (9-2).
Winona endured little resistance during the regular season and section tournament as its eight different opponents in the span combined to finish the season with a 27-50 record for a .350 winning percentage. Simley offered a decent level of competition last week, but the Spartans weren’t exactly battle-tested, either, entering the matchup having played exactly one team with a winning record all season.
Winona, which trailed 7-0 after the first quarter last week before out-scoring Simley 24-7 over the game’s final 36 minutes, will have to deal with a Rocori team that endured a challenging regular season slate — its only two losses came in close games against No. 1-ranked Hutchinson and powerhouse Becker — and is coming off a convincing 35-7 victory over Delano. Spartans’ quarterback, Jack Steil, combined for four touchdowns last week (3 rushing, 1 passing) and entered the state tournament having racked up 310 rushing yards in two section tournament games.
Led by University of Wisconsin recruit Aaron Witt at defensive end, the Winhawks have made a habit of making life miserable for opposing blockers and boast a clock-sapping offense that features major experience at every level. In fact, of the 14 Winona players that made the all-district team or given honorable mention status, 13 are seniors.
OPP prediction: Rocori 24, Winona 21
Class 6A: Wayzata vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m., Friday
This one is definitely worth staying up late for as the top-two ranked teams in the state’s largest classification clash on the big stage.
Top-ranked Wayzata (11-0) is the only remaining undefeated team in Class 6A and has turned the corner on offense over the last month, averaging 40.7 points per game in its four previous outings. Before that, the Spartans had averaged 23 points per game and had been held under 20 on four occasions.
Traditional pocket-passer, Thomas Schmidt, has completed 63% of his passes and tossed six touchdowns in three playoff games for the Trojans. For the season, he has 1,413 yards and 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Christian Vasser, offers a talented compliment at tailback has is coming off his second 200-plus yard game of the season in Wayzata’s 38-21 win over Centennial. Defensively, 6-3, 240-pound Joe Demro is a handful up front and leads the team in sacks (11) and tackles-for-loss (14.5).
Taking a page out of Elk River’s book and perfecting it’s Straight-T scheme in Year 3 of its transition to the run-heavy style, Lakeville South will be making its second straight appearance in the state semifinals and enters the matchup having won nine consecutive games. Similar to Wayzata, the Cougars have shifted into high gear on offense in recent weeks and have averaged 46 points in its previous four contests. Johnny Shabaz has rushed for 373 yards in his last two games and is just one of several running backs that can gash a defense running behind a sizable offensive line headlined by University of Wisconsin recruit, Riley Mahlman (6-7, 280).
OPP prediction: Lakeville South 42, Wayzata 27
Class 3A: Pierz vs. Jackson County Central, 4:30 p.m., Saturday
In the only matchup of the day between two undefeated squads, the top-ranked Pioneers will look to get another step closer to capturing the program’s second state championship in the last three years.
Pierz (11-0), which has lost just one game since the beginning of the 2017 season, has been the cream of the Class 3A crop all year, out-scoring its opponents 46-8 along the way. The Pioneers are a run-dominated organization and lean heavily on Matthias Algarin (1,023 yards, 19 touchdowns) but can also deploy Blake Kowalczyk (757 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Carter Moulzolf (395 yards, 6 touchdowns) with equal effectiveness.
Jackson County Central (11-0) has dispatched its opponents with an equal amount of ease, winning by an average score of 46-8. Last week, the Huskies erased a 14-0 deficit in the state quarterfinals to take down Waseca, 31-21, in a game that Rudy Voss and Brad Buhljr each scored a pair of touchdowns. Other marquee wins for JCC include a 20-15 victory over Class AA state-participant, Blue Earth County, and a 36-12 win over 2018 Class 3A runner-up, Fairmont, in the Section 3-AAA title game.
OPP prediction: Pierz 36, Jackson County Central 12
Class 5A: St. Thomas Academy vs. Elk River, 7 p.m., Saturday
It doesn’t get much better than this in the final matchup of an exciting three-day football showcase as two of state’s unstoppable forces — Elk River’s offense and St. Thomas Academy’s defense — collide in primetime showdown.
The Cadets (11-0), of course, dispatched of back-to-back state champion Owatonna last week and will look to solve the riddle that is the Elks’ deceptive Straight-T offense. If there is a unit capable of slowing down Elk River, though, it’s certainly St. Thomas as it leads the entire state — all classifications — in scoring defense, surrendering just 5.7 points per game. A few of STA’s highlights include shutouts against the No. 1-ranked Huskies, state semifinalist Coon Rapids and state quarterfinalist, Mahtomedi. Possessing a seemingly endless stream of 6-3, 240-pound bodies, the Cadets are especially nasty against the run, adding a level of intrigue to its heavyweight bout against the ground-happy Elks.
Making its fourth consecutive appearance in the state semifinals, Elk River (11-1) is no stranger to the big stage and has proven its unique offensive style can flourish at the highest level against the toughest competition. The scheme is especially difficult to contain for opponents that aren’t accustomed to playing the Elks, and St. Thomas certainly falls into that category as this is the first meeting between the teams since ERHS went to the Straight-T. Though not at eye-popping as year’s past, the Elk River offense is still extremely potent and is coming off a 58-point explosion in its heart-pounding win over Moorhead.
As stout as they are on defense, the Cadets are far from an offensive juggernaut and would feel most comfortable keeping the game in the 20s and controlling the clock with its straightforward running style. Elk River has been susceptible to big plays and is allowing almost 30 points per game, so it will be interesting to see how the Elks will respond against the one-dimensional, yet lethally effective, St. Thomas offense.
OPP prediction: St. Thomas 34, Elk River 27. Over/Under game length: 117 minutes.