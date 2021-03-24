Blooming Prairie knew points were going to be tough to come by for both teams. Tuesday night, it was Kingsland’s defense that prevailed.
The second-seeded Blossoms fell 44-39 in a grinding Section 1A semifinal to the third-seeded Knights at Rochester John Marshall High School.
All night long, the Knights doubled the middle and on any baseline drives. They brought help every time Megan Oswald got the ball near the paint, too. Even though she finished with a team-high 15 points, she had to get through two, sometimes three defenders in the post.
“I figured they would really double down on Megan because, she's Megan. She can score at will,” junior Bobbie Bruns said. "They’re quick and they get into the passing lanes. They did a really good job on the defensive boards and that made it tough.”
When it was time to say goodbye to its seniors, it hit Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns a little harder. Maggie Bruns, his daughter, and Maren Forystek, his niece, are both seniors. Along with Bobbie, the trio had been together on the court together with John for quite some time.
“No words to describe this team. I have two daughters and a niece on this team, but it almost feels like they're all my daughters,” John Bruns said. “Started in 3rd and 4th grade coaching them with my wife and I, both the juniors and seniors all the way up. It's hard to see it end.”
The Blossoms fell behind 11-4 to begin the game. Each offense operated uncomfortably as each of the defenses forced a lot of outside shots and collapsed down low. Having a tough time getting buckets, the Blossoms got more aggressive in attacking the paint. They drew fouls that sent them to the line but failed to make many there too.
“It ended up being one of those grind-it-out type of games that you have to manufacture points however you can,” John Bruns said, “whether it’s at the foul line or getting second chances, rebounds, putbacks, transition steals. We just didn't have the ball go in the hoop enough.”
By the end of the half, the Blossoms had made just 3 of 12 at the line.
An 8-0 run to begin the second half, fueled by Megan Oswald, appeared to put pressure on Kingsland. The Blossoms forced awkward runners and long-range shots. In doing so, the Blossoms cut an 11-point deficit down to one point.
Once again, the Knights clogged the middle. After a steal and layup by Bobbie Bruns cut the Knights lead to 35-32, the Blossoms couldn’t get a lead. Kingsland forced just as many turnovers in the final 5 minutes to maintain its lead.
After an exhausting game against one of the top-two defensive teams in Section 1A, Bobbie Bruns was appreciative to have had this run in the playoffs and get another productive season with her family.
“I don't remember a time when I wasn't playing basketball with them,” Bobbie said of playing alongside Maggie and Forystek. “I'm just thankful for all time I've got with them. With my sister, with my cousin, with my other best friends. I'm just crushed to see it come to an end.”