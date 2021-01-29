Thanks to getting huge saves from its goalie, a goal from a beloved senior and an eventual game-winning goal less than a minute after surrendering the lead, Owatonna came away with a 4-3 win against Northfield on Thursday night at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
A third-period rally to take the lead two separate times gave was enough for the Huskies (3-1) to give the Raiders (4-1-1) their first loss of the season.
The two teams combined for four goals and seven penalties in the third period. It was the kind constant of momentum turning that kept each team in it. Yet Owatonna just seemed like they weren’t going to be denied.
“There were so many character moments tonight,” Owatonna coach Josh Storm said. “There were so many weird bounces that ended up in our goal. So many things that our kids bounced back from.”
For starters, there was goalie Preston Meier. He came up with several big saves, including a stop on a 2-on-1 for Northfield late in the second period. After missing the beginning of the season due to an injury, Meier had a couple timely saves on Northfield power plays in the third. He came and delivered in his first game of the year.
Trailing 2-1, senior Husky Aaron Bangs ripped a shot passed Raider goalie Micah Olson to tie the game at 6:55 of the third. It also was his first varsity goal.
“He's had so many opportunities. It was such a relief for him,” Storm said of Bangs. “I've never been happier for a kid to get that first goal.”
Clearly, the Huskies got a boost from Bangs’ goal, because just over a minute later Joey Dub scored to put the Huskies up 3-2.
Northfield freshman Cayden Monson scored his second of the game on the power play at 14:34 of the third to tie the game 3-3. Monson fell in front of the net and into the crease with the deflected shot hitting him on the way to the net.
A fluky goal to tie it, but that’s the way every goal felt from the Huskies bench. All the Raider goals came on deflections in front of the net.
Monson’s first goal of the game tied the game 1-1 at 9:35 of the second. The initial shot hit Meier, then settled next to him on the weak side where Monson was able to poke it in. Later in the period, Northfield senior Carson Van Zuilen threw puck toward the net that may have hit either a Husky defender or a charging Raider before going in.
“We did a good job keeping them to the outside,” Storm said of the defensive effort to keep the high-scoring Raiders to three goals. “We didn't give them too many obvious scoring chances. A lot of their goals were weird bounces. It was just a hard, physical performance.”
The Huskies remained unphased and determined after Monson's second game-tying goal, as Wyatt Oldefendt sidestepped a defender and snapped off a shot over Olson for the eventual game-winning goal at 15:17 of the third, less than a minute after the Raiders tied the game.