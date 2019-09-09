HASTINGS — The Owatonna boys soccer team finally got the bounce it needed and secured its first win of the season, 1-0, over Hastings in Saturday in a nonconference content on the road.
“It was a game that was back-and-forth at times, but much like the last couple of games, a lot of the time was spent in the Hastings end,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said. “We are still a young team and still trying to figure out the final third and that final piece. We had some quality chances and some of our best of the season.”
Owatonna netted the game’s only goal in the 79th minute when, according to Waypa, Nolan Burmeister “misfired on a shot” but placed it just right to send it to the back of the net on the far right side. Derek Huxford picked up the assist on a scoring play that started 70 yards away and included a number of passes that connected the dots across midfield.
The win moves the Huskies to 1-2-2 on the season as they will play again on Tuesday against Mankato East (2-4-0) at home.
Note: The Owatonna girls lost, 8-0, to undefeated Eagan on Saturday.