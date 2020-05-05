Kaitlyn Madole saw it coming.
Starting with the initial postponement by the MSHSL that delayed the start of practice until mid-April and stretching into a second delay that pushed everything back into early-May before ultimately being canceled, the Owatonna senior softball player could read the writing on the wall.
It was pretty much crystal clear by the time the calendar seeped into late April and no final decision had been made about the fate of the spring season.
But as one of Owatonna's captains, she was determined to set an example for her younger teammates, projecting a sense of strength and optimism by remaining active throughout the entire delay. It wasn’t easy, but she forged ahead.
“It became harder and harder,” Madole admitted. “But as captains, we just kept reaching out to the team and keeping them in good spirits and making sure they were ready if we did have a season.”
When the afternoon of Thursday, April 30 rolled around and a it was announced that the season was going to be called off, the magnitude of the unprecedented situation hit like a fastball to the gut.
“I saw it coming, but it still doesn’t feel real,” Madole said. “I feel like, for me, it’s so surreal. I’m sitting at home and not doing a ton and it doesn’t feel real yet. It almost feels like we are still in a waiting period and getting ready for the season.”
The sense of not being able to fully grasp the situation and cope with the difficult reality it has created isn’t unique to Madole. Being that nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic has occurred in the lifetime of even the oldest generation makes it impossible to fully comprehend and determine exactly what steps to take moving forward.
For Madole, she’s handled everything by sticking with what she knows best: Softball.
With a sudden influx of free time and a set of parents happy to chip in, she’s had the opportunity to remain active on the diamond and make these training sessions a “family experience.”
“It’s lots of me and my dad doing things like hitting, pitching and fielding grounders,” Madole said. “My mom will come out sometimes and help out as well. It’s been fun and it’s obviously not the same as it would be at practice, but it’s at least something.”
Madole’s motivation to continue her training and remain “softball ready” stems partially from the fact that she plans on trying out for the team next year at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, an NCAA Division III program that is member of the highly-competitive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Madole always had the desire to play softball at the next level and has proven that she as the tools to blossom into a legitimate middle-of-the-order power hitter.
“It has motivated me to stay softball ready especially since I have to try out next year," Madole said. "Eau Claire was one of my first college visits and I reached out to the coach and asked about the possibility of joining the softball team and they don’t guarantee a spot for anyone and every new player has to prove themselves. I have been included on their Zoom meetings and am getting to know the coaches and players. I love the staff and it’s going to be a great fit.”
As a sophomore, Madole tied the school record for RBIs in a single game when she drove in seven runs against Austin on May 3, 2018. In the Huskies’ next game against No. 1-ranked Winona, she smashed a solo home run in her first at bat and helped OHS pull off a memorable 3-2 victory. Last year, she anchored the lineup in the No. 4 spot and even filled in at pitcher when she wasn’t playing third base.
This year, she was the front-runner to absorb the most innings in the circle because of an injury to the team’s projected ace and was once again poised to slide into a run-producing spot in the lineup.
Unlike some sports, Madole had regular contact with her teammates prior to the initial delay as tryouts took place a week before the MSHSL took its first action.
Since mid-March, though, the only interaction she’s had with her fellow Huskies was when the team gathered at Morehouse Park and took a lap around the field using the mandated social distancing standards. The evening also included turning on the lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the Class of 2020.
"It was cool to be on the field one last time even if it wasn't for a game," Madole said.
The pandemic might have taken away her final season as an Owatonna Husky, but it can't touch the memories she's made over the last three years.
Those will last forever.
“Softball has given me so many amazing memories and it’s sad not being able to make more this year,” Madole said. "I am going to miss all the special nights at the park and playing under the lights and all the little things.”