For each of the 13 area wrestlers that qualified for state, the map to glory has officially been laid out.
The seeds for the annual MSHSL individual state tournament were released on Monday and the majority of Steele County grapplers will enter the first round as the favorite, a few by a wide margin.
Of the four teams in the People’s Press coverage area — Owatonna, Medford, Westfield and NRHEG — it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that at least four individuals should be considered as legitimate pre-tournament front-runners in their respective weight classes.
The contenders
The No. 1 seeds include Charley Elwood (132 lbs.) and Willie VonRuden (152) of Medford and Landen Johnson (152) of Owatonna. Blooming Prairie student Colten Krell garnered the second seed at 195 for the Westfield Razorbacks.
Elwood is the defending Class A state champion at 113 pounds while VonRuden has finished third and second, respectively, in his last two appearances in St. Paul. For the first time in his decorated career, the Medford senior will enter the state tournament as the top seed, but will have his hands full as the 152-pound small-school bracket is saturated with talent. In fact, the top four seeds have combined for a staggering 195-10 record.
Johnson stands as the favorite in a top-heavy bracket that features both wrestlers he defeated in the final two rounds of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament: No. 3 Willie Bastyr of Lakeville South and No. 2 Hunter Lyden of Stillwater. Outside of the top three, the field includes six individuals with double-digit losses and one, Caidon Williams, that snuck into the tournament with an 8-6 record.
Krell is no stranger to the big stage and will be making his fourth trip to the Xcel Energy Center. After competing at 182 pounds the previous two years, he's has bulked up to 195 and has amassed a 29-3 overall record and is unbeaten since December. The only individual seeded ahead of Krell, Luke Tweeton of Frazee, has just one loss against Brainerd’s Cade Barrett, who is ranked fifth in Class AAA at 220 pounds. Tweeton won the high-profile Rumble on the Red and finished second at the 2019 individual state tournament at 195 pounds.
The sleepers
Though not seeded in the top three, Owatonna and Westfield have a few guys that are only an upset or two away from rising to one of the top three spots on the podium.
For the Huskies, sixth-seeded — and No. 9-ranked — Cael Robb falls into this category. In the span of roughly 11 months, the freshman has gone from junior varsity contributor to preseason No. 2 rankings. He’s a relentless worker and won’t be overwhelmed by the level of competition at state. He’s gone head-to-head with the best the 106-pound bracket has to offer and has remained one of the Huskies’ steadiest contributors this season. His only two losses against opponents from Minnesota have come against No. 2-ranked Landeon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville.
If Robb can find a way to beat No. 11-seeded Alex Torres, his presumed second round opponent would be No. 5-ranked Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis. Charmoli (33-9) has three fewer wins and three more losses than Robb and has multiple defeats against unranked foes. Robb is also positioned on the opposite side of the bracket as top-seed Jore Volk of Lakeville North.
Isaiah Noeldner’s 2019-20 campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. A year after suffering a torn ACL the week before the section tournament, the senior has risen from unranked to as high as No. 2 in the Class AAA poll.
After sweeping through the Section 1-AAA bracket and capping the event with his second victory over No. 7-ranked Zander Rusert of Winona, Noeldner will enter the state tournament ranked fourth and seeded fourth. Two of his seven losses have come against undefeated and No. 1-ranked opponents from a pair of different MSHSL classifications while a third was by injury default in a match he was dominating before his opponent was hurt and unable to return.
Noeldner, who clinched the team championship for the Huskies with a dramatic pin in the section title match on Feb. 15 against Northfield, will open against Section 2-AAA runner up Cameron Olson of Hastings. Both Olson and Noeldner squared off against Class AA, No. 5-ranked Rieley Fleming of Mankato East with diverging results. A month after Fleming pinned Olson at the 3:22-mark, Noeldner pinned Flemming in the opening period during a Big Nine Conference dual in Mankato.
Nirk will be making his third trip to the state tournament and first as a heavyweight. After finishing 0-2 at 220 pounds at last season’s state competition, Nirk has taken his game to another level and remained comfortably ranked within the top 10 at 285 pounds. He’s been on a tear since the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and has fastened a 31-5 overall record, producing a strong enough resume to garner the No. 5 seed.
Nirk will start he tournament against Jude Olson of Fertile-Beltrami. Olson (19-17) began the section tournament with a sub-.500 record and pulled off a few upsets to punch his ticket to state. If Nirk can survive past the opening round, there’s a good chance he will see Section 6-A champion, Cian Buehler of Ottertail Central in the quarterfinals. Buehler, who is seeded fourth, is actually ranked three spots below Nirk according to the final poll released by The Guillotine last week. He won four matches at the 2019 individual state tournament and finished in fourth place at 285 pounds.
From there, Nirk is positioned on the same side of the bracket as top-seeded and defending state champion Craig Orlando of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie.
First time for everything
Y.J. Eveillard (Owatonna), Tate Hermes (Medford), Josiah Hedensten (Medford), Brennon Hoffman (Medford), Gavin Hermes (Medford) and Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) will each be making their first appearance in the state tournament.
Outside of Roesler — who upset No. 4-ranked Wyatt Simon in the Section 2-A championship round — the remaining area wrestlers punched their ticket by finishing in second place during the sectional round.
Eveillard — who is seeded sixth and positioned on the same side of the bracket as No. 2 Ryan Henningson of Winona — will be favored in his first bout against Isaiah Jillson, who placed second at the Section 8-AAA competition last Saturday. Jillson is unranked and endured a stretch where he went 1-6 in seven matches in the middle of the season.
By virtue of his section title, Roesler garnered a top eight seed and will meet No. 10 Rick Jones (36-11) Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg. Simon, who wrestles for Maple River, is seeded third and positioned on the same side of the bracket as Roesler, setting up a potential rematch in the championship semifinals.