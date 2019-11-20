Most people in Owatonna identify Carson DeKam by his on-field accomplishments, and for good reason. He’s a 2018 state football champion and coming off a season in which he was named first-team all-district as a hard-hitting middle linebacker for the Section 1-5A champion Owatonna Huskies. He is also a key member of both the OHS basketball and baseball teams.
DeKam, though, is so much more than just an athlete.
He’s a natural-born leader and well-respected amongst his peers. The senior was voted one four captains of the football team and named Homecoming King in October. He’s also involved in a number of non-athletic extracurricular activities — including the OHS Jazz Band — and is an active member of his church.
“It keeps me busy, that’s for sure” DeKam said. “It opens doors for me and introduces me to relationships with peers beyond just sports. It really branches me out as a person. It has also kept me out of trouble and, honestly, I just enjoy it. Since I was a little kid I fell in love with sports and music.”
DeKam possesses a rare depth and maturity not often associated with young men of his age. Self-assured and generous, he gazes well beyond his personal goals and ambitions and carves out regular time to not only fulfill his own passions, but to get involved with charitable organizations such as Trio of Friends, which helps support families that have a member battling terminal cancer. He’s also pitched-in for Toys for Tots, Feed My Starving Children and Adopt a Highway.
Like anyone of such high character, DeKam doesn’t volunteer for greater causes be be recognized or praised by fellow classmates, teachers or coaches. No, he gets involved because he simply doesn’t know any other way to exist and discovered that the more he gave, the better he felt.
There’s a strong therapeutic quality to his selfless acts and DeKam has found a way to flourish despite enduring an unfathomable personal tragedy.
It was in the summer of 2012 when he lost his father, Kyle DeKam, to an unexpectedly aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was just 12 years old at the time, and aside from an overwhelming feeling of raw sadness, DeKam remembers experiencing a sense of bewilderment. After the original diagnoses in 2010, his family was told Kyle's prognosis was positive and that he would likely make a full recovery with the aid of treatment and therapy. When things suddenly took a turn for the worse, DeKam was forced to confront a polarizing degree of emotions that no one of his age should ever have to withstand.
But he did.
“I remember just being confused and not really knowing what happened,” DeKam said. “I had to start picking up the pieces right away and went to therapy and talked with my family. What hurts the most is realizing things that I missed, and am still missing. Those are the toughest days.”
Leaning on his tight-knit family that includes his mother, Jodie, two older brothers and grandparents Mike and Diane Mullen, DeKam grew up fast and got involved in sports, music and volunteering at a young age. When the opportunity arose for him to get involved with Trio of Friends organization, he didn’t hesitate. Having unraveled and processed the emotions associated with accepting loved one's terminal cancer diagnosis, he felt uniquely qualified to help out.
“With everything that happened with my dad I wanted to give back to families in my circumstance,” he said. “It’s something we do around the holidays and we give anonymously to families and we never tell them who we are. But we understand where they are coming from and we know it is tough.”
Though having already gone above and beyond through his involvement with Trio of Friends, DeKam has also taken it upon himself to assist with numerous Toys for Tots drives associated with his church by playing music and raising money for donations. Beyond that, he’s helped families less fortunate through the Feed My Starving Children non-profit organization and volunteers his time to bag and ship food for those in need.
“It feels like you’re making an impact,” DeKam said. “I always hate to sit back when things need to be done and I always have wanted to help others.”
Somehow, DeKam still musters the energy to participate in three sports at a high level and remain active in the school's music department, giving him a level of unmatched visibility and well-respected reputation within Owatonna's tight-knit community. When OHS principal, Kory Kath, stumbled across a program sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings called “Community Captains” aimed at recognizing young men who have “demonstrated the importance of not only being a leader on the football field but also within their community” he immediately thought of DeKam.
Typing a formal nomination letter to the Vikings detailing DeKam’s unparalleled involvement in charitable organizations while highlighting his exceptional character, Kath stated, in part, that “Carson DeKam is one of the finest young men at Owatonna High School and most likely throughout the entire state. He is involved in multiple athletic and artistic activities at OHS and is an inspiration to so many with his strength and leadership ability.”
After reviewing nominations from every corner of the state, DeKam was one of just five individuals to be chosen for the prestigious honor. With the names originally being kept a secret, DeKam was a tad surprised when Kath approached him on Monday morning and asked if he’d be willing to leave school early and take part in a photo shoot at U.S. Bank Stadium featuring high school football players from across the state.
“It was just a normal day,” DeKam said. “I thought it was kind of strange, but I was like ‘OK, I’ll do it, sounds good.’”
At around 2 p.m., DeKam and Kath made the short drive north to Minneapolis for the “photo shoot.” Once they arrived, though, DeKam was pleasantly surprised to see that not only was his mom going to be there, but his grandparents as well. Though a tad confused by the fact that there were only four other groups in attendance, DeKam went along with the premise that he was going to smile for a few photos and head home.
That, however, was only a small piece of a much larger plan.
After slowly allowing things to sink-in as he and his fellow nominees were given a tour of the stadium’s club levels and granted access to tunnel leading to the playing surface, DeKam knew something was up when he saw the flock of cameras and newscasters on the field. It was around this time that a representative from the Vikings announced the actual reason for the visit and thanked the group for everything they had done to enrich their communities.
“I was shocked,” DeKam said. “We were told this was one of the highest awards the Vikings give out and I really didn’t know what to think at that point, but I do remember thinking ‘this is crazy’ and my breath sort of being taken away.”
Still trying to process what had just happened, DeKam found himself being directed through the bowels of the stadium and into the sparkling and lavish locker room of the Minnesota Vikings where three of the franchise’s most recognizable faces — Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes — were waiting and clapped as he and his fellow recipients were introduced.
It was a surreal moment that DeKam will never forget.
“I was nervous, but did everything I could to savor the moment,” DeKam said.
The encounter with the players went well beyond a simple meet-and-greet as DeKam found himself chatting with three NFL players about everything from their football careers to their plans after high school. Cousins, Smith and Rhodes hung around for more than an hour and made sure to sign as many autographs as possible and smile for as many pictures as needed.
The entire experience was meant to shine the light on a remarkable group of student-athletes that would never ask for such attention, but deserve it more than they will ever comprehend. DeKam's charitable nature stems from a number of factors, but says he tries to live his life much like his father did.
"He was a selfless person and was nice to everyone, respected everyone and set a great example," DeKam said of his dad, a long-time educator and principal at both the elementary and junior high levels. "He set the tone for the day with his his energy and enthusiasm, that's just the way he approached life. That rubbed off on all of us and we try to do the same thing, set the tone and be nice to everyone; be selfless and that’s what I loved about him. It is pretty cool that people noticed that that. I never needed to be (formally) recognized like this, but it’s cool that people saw that. I am very grateful."
As for DeKam's future, he plans on lacing up his high-tops for the Huskies basketball team this winter before capping his high school career as a member of the OHS baseball team in the spring. He would like to play football at the next level and has drawn interest from a number of Division III and Division II institutions. He will remain active within the Owatonna music department and maintain his involvement with his charitable endeavors.
DeKam truly embodies what is means to be a captain in both the literal and figurative sense. He has a bright future, but no matter where life takes him, he can escape his past. It molded him into an exceptional young man he is today and has laid the foundation for the adult he will become tomorrow.