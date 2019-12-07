ROCHESTER — There wasn’t one single phase of the game that especially hampered the Owatonna boys basketball team on Friday night against Rochester Century.
Instead, it was an accumulative effect that ultimately doomed the Huskies. There were just a few too many missed shots, a few too many turnovers and a few too many empty possessions.
When the sneakers finally stopped squeaking in the Big Nine Conference contest in Rochester, it was the Panthers who left the court with a 70-54 victory.
If it wasn't one thing that hurt the Huskies, it was another, because there was a long stretch in which they put the ball through the hoop a consistent basis. In the game's first 18 minutes, for instance, they shot 54% from the field overall, but were hamstrung by 11 turnovers in the same stretch.
The Huskies cleaned things up after intermission — committing just five turnovers after the break — but simply went cold from the field and connected on just 9 of 29 shots as the Panthers gradually pulled away down the stretch.
“I think our inexperience really hurt us,” Williams said of his team that started two sophomores, one junior and two seniors. "We also just didn't make enough shots."
As tough as things were for the youthful Huskies, ironically is was an underclassman, Evan Dushek, who spearheaded their effort at both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-7 sophomore led all scorers with 23 points and added a career-high 16 rebounds to go with two blocks and one steal.
“He really kept us in the game,” Williams said. “He’s going to be asked to carry the load quite a bit this season.”
In a thin rotation that saw just six players log 83% of the team’s 140 total minutes on Friday, Owatonna is eager to welcome back returning letter winners, Isaac Oppegard and Payton Beyer. After missing the Huskies' first two games with an injury and illness, respectively, the pair will be ready to go for Owatonna's next outing on Friday, Dec. 13 at Albert Lea.
Following an outstanding varsity debut where he dropped 20 points on Tuesday night against Osseo, Brayden Williams wasn’t quite as dynamic against CHS, but still finished second on the team with nine points to go with four rebounds and two assists. The sophomore, though, battled foul trouble all night and made just one shot from beyond the arc.
OHS senior Sol Havelka knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points and three assists.
Four different players reached double-figures for the Panthers (1-2, 1-1), led by Gabe Hanson's 15 points. Canon Tweed stuffed the state-sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Century came into the game having already squared off against two of the best programs from a pair of MSHSL classifications, losing to Austin, 62-58, on Nov. 30 and Lakeville North, 81-72, on Dec. 3.
CENTURY 70, OWATONNA 54
Owatonna scoring: Sol Havelka 8, Evan Dushek 23 (16 rebounds), Carson DeKam 6, Brayden Williams 9, Lincoln Maher 2, Ty Creger 6. Halftime: 32-27 Century.