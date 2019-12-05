After tipping off the season with back-to-back games against a pair of formidable Big Nine Conference opponents, the Owatonna girls basketball team entered its showdown against Rochester Century sporting a winless record, but had exhibited discernible improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
On Thursday, another step forward.
Ignited by a sizzling start at both ends of the floor in the game’s opening 10 minutes, the Huskies’ soared to their first win of the season, 70-39, at the OHS gymnasium.
“The girls came out strong and aggressive,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “It was fun to see all of them play as a unit on defense and attack offensively.”
After watching both of its first two opponents build early leads and gradually pull away, the Huskies flipped the switch against the Panthers and started the game on 25-2 spurt. Operating at a frenetic pace, Owatonna generated easy scoring chances on the fast break while picking apart the Century’s halfcourt defense with a series of backdoor cuts and aggressive drives to the net.
CHS briefly drew within 11 points at 31-20 before the Huskies ended the half on an 8-0 run and kept their foot on the gas in the second half.
"I am very proud of how we competed," Hugstad -Vaa said. "We need to keep bringing this intensity to every game."
In a contest that featured a number of strong individual performances, it was Sarah Kingland’s effort that stood out the most. The junior finished a scorching 5 for 6 (83%) from the field overall and drained 9 of 13 shots from the line for 19 points. She also pulled down a eight rebounds and finished with one steal.
“She had an outstanding game,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “If she would have played the whole game, she would have probably scored in the upper-20s.”
Outside of Kingland, the Huskies’ offense was remarkably well-balanced as Maggie Newhouse, Lexi Mendenhall, Holly Buytaert and Sara Anderson each finished second on the team with eight points apiece.
Anderson pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and six steals to go with two assists. Newhouase and Buytaert each handed out a team-best three assists.
Owatonna shot 43% overall — 53% from inside the arc — and finished with a substantial 43-19 edge on the glass. The Huskies also out-scored the Panthers, 18-4 at the free throw line.
OHS (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Nine) plays again on Saturday at Mankato East at 7:30 p.m.
Rochester Century drops to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in conference action.
OWATONNA 70, CENTURY 30
Owatonna scoring: Laura Sommers 2, Sarah Kingland 19 (8 rebounds), Sara Anderson 8 (9 rebounds, 6 steals), Audrey Simon 3, Alivia Schuster 3, Holly Buyaert 8, Morgan Miller 2, Avery Ahrens 2, Lexi Mendenhall 8, Ari Shornock 7, Maggie Newhouse 8. Halftime: 39-20 Owatonna.