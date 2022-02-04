The win streak for the Owatonna boys basketball team increased to eight in a row following their 81-63 road win over the Rochester Century Panthers to sweep the regular season series.
The Huskies capitalized on Century’s first-half struggles with shooting the ball as the Panthers shot 27.3 percent from the field and 10 percent from three. Owatonna shot over 50 percent from the field and from three to take a 24-point lead going into halftime.
Century was limited to 15 points in the first half and despite a near 50-point outing in the second half, it was too deep into a hole and the Huskies knew how to hold onto the lead.
Owatonna finished the game shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three while posting 10 steals, nine assists and 33 rebounds as a team.
Senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek led the way for Owatonna with Williams' team-high 24 points alongside seven rebounds, two assists and three steals, and Dushek’s 22-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Fellow senior guards Tyrel Creger and Blake Burmeister also finished with double figures in points. Creger shot over 50 percent from the field for 15 points and Burmeister connected on 4 of 6 3-point attempts for 12 points.
Off the bench, Connor Ginskey added five points, one rebound and a steal and Collin Vick added three points.
The Huskies will look to extend their winning streak Saturday night when they host Austin and Tuesday night when they go on the road against Northfield.