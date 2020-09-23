If the Owatonna girls tennis team were to square off against Northfield 10 times, the Big Nine Conference rivals would probably split the decision and win five matches apiece.
On Tuesday, it was simply the Raiders’ day.
Notching each of its team-points in the singles ladder, the Huskies were unable to steal a critical see-saw battle at doubles and lost, 4-3, in at the OHS tennis courts.
“We had some bright spots at singles,” Owatonna coach Curt Matejcek said. “(But) some of these girls haven’t been in pressure situations and it can be overwhelming. We’re looking to bounce-back on Thursday.”
The loss all-but mathematically eliminates the Huskies (6-2) from conference title contention, though it would have been a massive long shot even before Tuesday’s decision. Owatonna lost to second place Rochester Century earlier this month and has just three matches remaining in a 7-day span, the final of which is against undefeated Rochester Mayo on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Against Northfield, the Huskies won all three of their singles matches in straight sets and were highlighted by Megan Johnson’s 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Caroline Ash in the second position. At the No. 1 spot, Olivia Herzog sustained her recent stretch of strong play and defeated Libby Brust 6-4, 6-1.
Olivia McDermott rounded out the scoring for Owatonna with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Izzy Balvin at fourth singles.
In the doubles portion, the Raiders out-scored the Huskies a combined 24-10 at No. 1 and No. 3, leaving Annika Richardson’s and Solvie Chistopherson’s hotly-contested 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 decision over Lauren Thamert and Klara Blacker as the match-deciding victory.
The Huskies will be on the road for two of their final three matches, starting with Thursday’s trip to Winona (2-2). Next Tuesday, they will wrap up the home portion of their schedule by hosting Red Wing at 4:30 p.m.
As announced on Monday, section competition has been approved by the Minnesota State High School League and will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17 and be played at the higher seed at open-air courts only. Nothing has been announced regarding the potential of a state tournament.
Northfield 4, Owatonna 3
SINGLES
No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Libby Brust 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Caroline Ash 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Marie Labenski (N) def. Alex Huemoeller 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Izzy Balvin 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES
No. 1 Courtney Graff/Gabbi Grant (N) def. Caitlynne Bussert/Cora Barrett 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Annika Richardson/Solvie Christopherson (N) def. Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker 6-7, 7-6, 6-0; No. 3 Lynnette Ott/Jenna Woitalla (N) def. Olivia Shaw/Annika Brown 6-2, 6-4