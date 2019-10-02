Huskies blank Winhawks, 2-0

WINONA — When chasing a Big Nine Conference championship, wins don’t always have to be pretty, as long as they keep coming.
Such was the case for the Owatonna girls soccer team on Tuesday night.
Taking the 90-minute trip to Winona for its second-to-last conference contest, the Huskies played through the pouring rain and escaped Paul Giel Field with a 2-0 victory over the struggling Winhawks and preserved its position tied atop the league standings.
The victory moves the Huskies to 9-1-0 in Big Nine action with one game remaining against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at home. Mankato West has already finished its regular season slate at 10-1-0, suffering its only conference loss to Owatonna on Aug. 29.
The final remaining team with just one loss, Rochester Century, still has three games remaining, counting Wednesday’s late contest against Rochester Mayo.
If the Huskies and Panthers avoid any upsets in the next five days, the final Big Nine Conference standings will have three teams with one loss atop the ladder with each suffering its only defeat against one of the other two.
In other words, Owatonna beat Mankato West and lost to Century while the Scarlets beat the Panthers. The last time the conference finished with a tie atop the standings was in 2009 when Century and Mayo shared the title.
Owatonna’s most recent Big Nine championship came in 2013 in the final year of a span that saw the Huskies win three titles in four seasons.
Against Winona (3-9-1 overall, 1-8-0 Big Nine) on Tuesday, Grace Wolfe tallied the game-deciding goal for the second consecutive night, taking an assist from Ezra Oien and burying a shot in the first half. Wolfe also scored Owatonna's only goal in a key 1-0 victory over Northfield on Monday.
In the second, half Asia Buryska rounded out the scoring with 16 minutes on the clock.
“It down-poured the entire game and we had to battle the elements to come away with the win,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said.
After hosting the Rockets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Huskies will jump into postseason action on Tuesday, Oct. 8, presumably at home as either the second, third or fourth seed in the tournament.