The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms notched their first win of the boys basketball season Friday night when they outlasted the Medford Tigers 85-81 before going on the road to Plainview-Elgin-Millville in a 77-27 loss Saturday night.
The Blossoms trailed going into halftime in both games after going down 51-45 to the Tigers and 47-14 to the Bulldogs. The big difference in the games came down to how they carried out the second half.
Blooming Prairie outscored Medford 40-30 coming out of halftime to secure its first win of the season.
Senior forward Drew Kittelson played one his best games of the season, leading the Blossoms with a team-high 36 points and 17 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Zach Hein and senior guard Colin Jordison also played big roles in the Blossoms win. Hein recorded 18 points and eight rebounds and Jordison recorded 15 points.
Alongside them, Payton Fristedt added seven points and five rebounds, Brady Kittelson added six points and Cooper Cooke added three points and eight rebounds
In the loss to the Bulldogs, Blooming Prairie continued its first-half struggles on both ends of the court after getting outscored 30-14 in the 77-27 loss.
Drew Kittelson fell just short of a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds. Jordison and fellow senior guard Garrett Farr both added four points each.
Currently sitting at 1-3, the Blossoms return home Tuesday night when they host the defending Class A state champions Hayfield before going on break.