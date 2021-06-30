Owatonna's American Legion Post 77 baseball team improved to 5-3 overall on Tuesday evening as they took down Post 56 of Albert Lea, 6-0, thanks to good defense and even better pitching.
The Huskies committed only one error all game and while diving catches by outfielders Payton Beyer and Jack Helget largely prevented the Tiger batters from reaching base, it was Matt Seykora's brilliance on the mound that spurred Post 77 to victory.
Seykora threw a complete game 3-hitter and need only 75 pitches, give or take a few, to do so. He struck out eight batters while walking only one. No Albert Lea runner made it beyond second base.
"He's heating up," Post 77 coach Tate Cummins said of Seykora after the game. "The last two outings have been super good."
Seykora was able to locate his fastball, which was cracking the catcher's mitt more so than during his previous starts, with pinpoint accuracy all game, allowing him to keep the Post 56 batters off-balance with his sharp curveball. The little contact that Albert Lea did make was often weak or directed the ball straight at an Owatonna defender.
At the plate, Post 77 registered nine hits as a team. Beyer led the charge going 4-for-4 and falling a home run short of the cycle.
"He got the pitch he wanted and in [batting practice] he hit one halfway up the trees [in left field]," Cummins said after the game. "He was looking for his pitch, he was feeling good, he had some confidence going. He definitely could have [gotten the cycle], but a really nice night for him."
Grant Achterkirch, Taylor Bogen, Brayden Truelson, Caleb Vereide and Helget all contributed a hit of their own.
Post 77 returns to action on Thursday evening when they will take on Kasson's Post 333. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Dartts Park.