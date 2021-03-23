The three-day Minnesota state high school boys wrestling tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School gets underway this coming Thursday with six Owatonna and Medford athletes participating in the Class AAA and Class A individual meets, respectively.
Each meet will see the top eight wrestlers in all individual weight-classes going head-to-head for the right to be named stated champion. The tournament utilizes a double elimination format, however, a loss at any point terminates the wrestler's shot at the state title.
The Class AAA individual tournament will begin at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday following the culmination of the team meet. The Class A meet follows the game format and will take place on Saturday at roughly the same time.
Below is a brief preview of all six wrestlers that will compete later this week as well as the competition that they'll face in their first dual.
CLASS AAA
Cael Robb, Owatonna
Weight class: 120
Record: 28-4
The Guillotine ranking (as of March 10): No. 3
First round matchup/School/Ranking: Landon Nebel, Edina, No. 8
Analysis: Robb is one of the better wrestlers in the state for a reason. He's naturally gifted with a strict attention to detail, which he uses to both overpower and fatigue his opponents. The No. 3 ranked wrestler in Class AAA's 120-pound weight class will face a difficult challenger in his first match as he goes up against Nebel, who boasts a record of 33-4. Robb will come out victorious if he is able to control the speed of the dual and capitalize on his superior conditioning.
Landen Johnson, Owatonna
Weight class: 160
Record: 31-1
The Guillotine ranking: No. 1
First round matchup/School/Ranking: Elijah Madimba, Coon Rapids, NR
Analysis: Johnson is the favorite to bring home the state title after finishing runner-up last year. He's a wiry, athletic marvel who uses his strength and unorthodox wrestling style to quickly overwhelm his opponents. Johnson is a lot like a mouse trap; he's unassuming at first glance, but renders his opponents incapacitated in the blink of an eye. He should be able to sail deep into the tournament with relative ease.
Matt Seykora, Owatonna
Weight class: 182
Record: 11-4
The Guillotine ranking: NR
First round matchup/School/Ranking: Max McEnelly, Waconia, No. 1
Analysis: Seykora has done well to make it this far after struggling with injuries all season, but his opening round dual is against the 34-0 state title favorite. Unlike his teammate Johnson, Seykora is a physical specimen who often bullies his opponents into submission. He won't be able to do this against McEnelly, unfortunately, meaning he likely made a few technique adjustments during practice this week. If Seykora is able to get past McEnelly, it would be difficult to argue that he isn't the new favorite to take home the crown.
CLASS A
Tommy Elwood, Medford
Weight class: 106
Record: 25-1
The Guillotine ranking: No. 3
First round matchup/School/Ranking: Donovan Schmid, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, No. 9
Analysis: While it was widely known that Elwood had the pedigree and talent to be an accomplished wrestler in time, his quick ascension this season has been a bit of a surprise; he is one of only nine eighth graders that will be participating in the individual tournament across all three classes. Elwood's opening round match is against a fellow top 10 wrestler in Schmid, who owns a 21-2 record. If he is able to succeed in claiming victory, a semifinal match against 34-0 No. 6 Zach Remer of Mille Lacs likely waits.
Josiah Hedensten, Medford
Weight class: 170
Record: 24-2
The Guillotine ranking: No. 7
First round matchup/School/Ranking: Hunter Dean, Bertha-Hewitt, NR
Analysis: It would be difficult to imagine any wrestler in Class A being more intense than Hedensten. He's frequently seen amping himself up prior to duals and smashing his teammate's hands with a double low-five while walking onto the mat. Much like Seykora, Hedensten is a physical freak who is often able to overwhelm his opponents with his combination of speed and brute strength. Doing so will be his key to success at the state level, though doing so against elite competition is easier said then done.
Brennon Hoffman, Medford
Weight class: 220
Record: 12-1
The Guillotine ranking: NR
First round matchup/School/Ranking: Jaxon Behm, ACGC, NR
Analysis: Hoffman may be the biggest sleeper in the 220-pound weight class. His 13 duals are the least among the competitors by far, meaning he may own the element of surprise. Hoffman is on the opposite side of the bracket than the favorite, and undefeated, Dominik Vacura of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, meaning the two wouldn't face off against each other until the championship dual.