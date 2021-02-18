Boys basketball
Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Blooming Prairie 49
The Awesome Blossoms fell in another close contest Thursday night, succumbing to the Knights who won the game at the free throw line down the stretch.
"We played our best basketball of the season. I loved our effort," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. "Attitudes and approach to the game was much better. Overall, we were playing how we want to play the game. If we continue to do that, we will improve and winning should follow."
Drew Kittelson led Blooming Prairie in scoring with 19 with Colin Jordison — the only other Blossom to score in double-figures — adding 10. Alex Miller (7), Mitchell Fiebiger (6), Luke Larkoski (3), Jacob Naatz (2), and Cole Christianson (2) also scored for Blooming Prairie.
The Awesome Blossoms (2-6, 2-5 Gopher Conference) return to the court on Saturday, Feb. 20 when they face off against Bethlehem Academy (1-7, 0-6). Tip is set for 11 a.m.
Boys hockey
Gentry Academy 8, Owatonna 1
The Huskies lost for only the second time this season Thursday night to a Gentry Academy squad that many consider the favorites to take home the Class 1A state title later this spring.
The Stars dictated the flow of play all night, outshooting the Huskies 39-8. Casey Pederson scored the lone goal for Owatonna off assists from Casey Johnson and Caleb Vereide late in the second period.
The Huskies (6-2-1 overall, 6-1-1 Big 9 Conference) return to the ice on Saturday, Feb. 20 when they will face off the Skippers of Minnetonka (7-3, 4-3 Lake Conference). Puck drop is at 4 p.m. at Minnetonka High School.
Boys swimming and diving
Owatonna 86, Albert Lea 76
The Huskies prevailed over the Tigers Thursday night, wrapping up the victory by the 20th event of the night, the 100-yard backstroke.
Owatonna started the evening by taking gold and silver in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Evan Fosness, Trace Walderson, Ethan Engels, and Mason Piepho winning by nearly 11 seconds. The Huskies' team of David Rhodes, James Henriksen, Landen Fenlason, and Athanasios Marazes came in second, defeating the closest Albert Lea quartet by 11 seconds as well.
The Huskies also claimed the 200-yard freestyle relay led by Ryan Peterson, Walderson, Matthew Larson, and Carter Quam.
Individual victories for Owatonna included Engels in the 200-yard IM, Jacob Fast in the 1-meter dive, Walderson in the 100-yard freestyle, and Peterson in the 100-yard backstroke.
Wrestling
Owatonna triangular
The Huskies came out on top in both of their duals Thursday evening, including a decisive 43-30 win over rival Albert Lea.
Owatonna began the night with a 35-25 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Cougars got out to a 9-0 lead before Cael Robb stopped the bleeding with a 9-0 win by major decision in the 120-pound weight class. The Huskies proceeded to go on a 35-3 run that ultimately would seal the victory for them. Kanin Hable (126; fall), Owen Thorn (138; 7-0 decision), Yves Evillard (145; 5-1 decision), Jacob Reinardy (152; 12-2 major decision), Landen Johnson (160; fall), Kaden Nelson (170; fall), and Andrew Nirk (6-0; decision) picked up wins.
In the dual with the Tigers, it was once again Robb who cauterized the Huskies wounds, winning the 120-pound match 18-3 by technical fall and moving to 2-0 on the night. Hable followed with the second victory of his own by 15-2 major decision; however, Albert Lea would claim the next three contests, two by fall and one by disqualification, to take a 27-9 lead.
Reinardy turned the tides with a win by fall in the 152-pound weight class to begin a string of points for the Huskies. Johnson and Nelson followed with wins by fall of their own, while Matt Seykora (195; 15-5 major decision), Drew Kretlow (220; fall), and Abe Stockwell (285; fall) clinched the overall win with victories of their own.
Owatonna moves to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in Big 9 action with their sweep. They return to the mat on Saturday in a triangular with Jordan and New Prague at New Prague High School
Medford 57, NRHEG 18
The Tigers controlled their dual with the Panthers from start to finish Thursday night.
Medford started the night with a 30-0 run following multiple NRHEG forfeits and wins by fall by John Doe (120) and Kael Neuman (138).
NRHEG's Clay Stenzel appeared to turn around the Panthers' fortunes with a win by fall in the 145-pound weight class; however, the only other victory they would take would come by fall by Ralph Roesler in the 182-pound match.
Garron Hoffman (152; fall), Josiah Hedensten (170; fall), Brennon Hoffman (220; fall), and Gavin Hermes (285; 12-5 decision) would also pick up wins for Medford.
"It is clear that Medford has been putting some time in, and not just the practices during the season. They are a strong team and they were very impressive," NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. "We were missing a few people from our lineup, though not enough that we could have changed the outcome tonight. We wrestle them again in two weeks, and hopefully the work that we put in before that can help us close the gap a little."