Steele County Blades goalie Niilo Ventelä — who is originally from Säkylä, Finland — has signed a professional contract with Osby IK of the Swedish HockeyTvåan.
“We are so happy for Niilo to get this opportunity,” Blades’ head coach Nick Adamek said in a statement. “Niilo is a leader that people want to follow. His competitive attitude and work ethic both on and off the ice have paid off. He has worked so hard over the past two seasons to get to this point and we are so happy he gets to prove to the world just how good of a goaltender he is. I know Mikko Aho, Niilo’s agent, has worked tirelessly to get this opportunity for his client, but his client has made the job a worthwhile and rewarding task for him.”
In his two years with the Blades, Ventelä posted a 4.98 GAA and a save percentage of .894 in 33 total appearances. His final season with Steele County this past winter was abbreviated due to an off-season injury that forced him to miss several games in the beginning of the season.
“I have to thank coach Adamek, his staff, and all my teammates with the Blades for giving me a good place to grow as a person, and as an athlete,” Niilo said. “A special thanks needs to go out to my amazing billet families that invested in me as a person from day one. It is unbelievable to think that I have made so many friends on the other side of the world. I look forward to the challenge of participating in HockeyTvåan and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Osby Ik, located in the Southern region of Sweden, was 12-10 last season and were pooled in the “promotion” level before the pandemic ended their season. They are led by longtime Liiga/SHL coach Teemu Elomo of Finland.
HockeyTvåan is the fourth-highest league in the 7-tier Swedish ice hockey system. The league is divided into 11 regional groups with the top handful of teams being elevated, or promoted, to the third tier, Hockeyettan. Additionally, the bottom teams are demoted to the fifth tier, also known as Hockeytrean division.
Ventelä marks the fourth Blade to advance from last season’s team. He follows Jake Freise (Roosevelt University, NAIA), Carter Broton (Marian University, NCAA Division III) and Will Christensen (Utah State University, non-NCAA club) who are all set to play college hockey next fall.