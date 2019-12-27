FARMINGTON — This one stings.
After finding a way to force overtime despite being on the wrong end of a major shot disparity, the Owatonna girls hockey team simply ran out of good fortune and lost, 2-1, to Farmington in the opening round of the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic on Thursday evening.
The loss was just the fourth of the season for the Huskies, but each one has come against teams currently perched directly ahead of them in the Section 1-AA standing as Owatonna came into the game a combined 0-3 against Lakeville South, Northfield and Dodge County.
From here, the Huskies must regroup with back-to-back showdowns against New Prague on Friday and Hudson (Wis.) on Saturday before heading back home for a two-game homestand against Austin on Jan. 2 and Rochester Lourdes on Jan. 7.
On Thursday, Farmington scored first on a goal by Sadie Long in the second period before Owatonna leveled the score roughly five minutes later at the 10:36-mark on a goal by Sarah Snitker. Olivia Herzog and Grace Wolfe were both credited with assists.
Farmington kept the pressure on the Huskies for the remainder of regulation — pounding 14 shots on goal in the third period alone — but couldn’t crack OHS goalie Asia Buryska until the 6:35-mark of the extra session when Carly Lancaster converted a shot on an assist from Izzy Zwart.
Owatonna was out-shot 39-14 as Buryska finished with 37 saves.
Farmington 2, Owatonna 1 (OT)
SECOND PERIOD
F—Sadie Long (Carly Lancaster, Jayden Seifert), 4:58
O—Sarah Snitker (Olivia Herzog, Grace Wolfe), 10:36
OVERTIME
F—Lancaster (Izzy Zwart), 6:35
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (37 saves)