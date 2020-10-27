The Owatonna football team could go undefeated this season and it won’t participate in the Class 5A state tournament.
No one will.
Such is the reality of playing high school sports in the state of Minnesota in the autumn of 2020.
Though nothing will be able to fully capture the pageantry and atmosphere of the Prep Bowl, the Huskies’ non-district battle against Monticello is about as close anything will get to this year.
“It’s got a little bit of a playoff feel to it,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “New stadium. New opponent. It really has that first-round of the state playoffs where it’s like we’ve never seen (Monticello) before, they’re from a completely different part of the state. So, I think it will have a little bit of that atmosphere and it will be fun and refreshing.”
The game will not only be played at a picturesque turf stadium nestled within a burgeoning northwest suburban area of Minneapolis, but will be covered by numerous statewide media outlets and serve as a tantalizing appetizer for what will be a rare doubleheader of gridiron action. Similar to a state quarterfinal round, four teams from Class 5A will battle on Friday evening with the No. 2-ranked Huskies (3-0) and Magic (2-1) getting things started at 4 p.m. prior to a marquee showdown between a pair of undefeated teams in No. 4 Rogers and No. 6 Moorhead at 7 p.m.
And to think it was only four days ago that Owatonna was scrambling just to find an opponent for Week 4 after New Prague was forced to cancel the originally-scheduled contest due to COVID-19 concerns. For a while, it got pretty dicey.
“It’s been kind of an adrenaline-fueled last couple of days,” Williams said after practice on Tuesday. “We got to a point that we sort of accepted that we probably weren't to play this week. Then it just came so quickly on Monday afternoon and all the sudden, you know, a half hour after the ink is dry on the contract, we have two videos to break down, and transportation stuff that needs to be taken care of, and media stuff to take care of. Bottom line you just have to be able to adjust on the fly. If you can’t do that, you can’t exist in the COVID environment.”
WEEK 4 BREAKDOWN: Monticello (2-1 overall)
Amidst the chaos and uncertainty that swirled throughout the weekend, Owatonna will have just three days to prepare for the Magic after learning of New Prague's unfortunate situation on Saturday evening and subsequently cancelling Monday’s practice.
This hyper-condensed reality obviously plays out both ways, so the team that best utilizes its severely-limited preparation time will have the edge when things kick off at Monticello Football Stadium wedged into the northwest corner of the high school campus.
“We actually have a situation like this years ago when we would play in the first round of the (section) playoffs on that Tuesday and then you’d get you’re Saturday opponent early Wednesday morning and you’d have to prep all day while you were teaching school," Williams said. "It’s actually very similar to that where you’re just sort of bleary-eyed by the end of the day after watching video."
The Magic deploy a relatively straightforward and effective offensive system that often utilizes a split-back shotgun formation with a halfback and fullback sharing carries almost right down the middle. They’re not massive up front — ranging between 205 to 257 pounds across the offensive line — and are considerably more comfortable grinding games out on the ground as opposed to out-gunning teams through the air.
And just when the Huskies thought they were done scheming against gridiron track stars, Monticello’s Sam Valor is dropped into their lap in the 11th hour and has probably caused a few headaches for the OHS coaching staff as they attempt to formulate a last-minute game plan against Monticello’s speed demon in pads.
Believe it or not, Valor might be even faster than Mayo's DeMonte Simmons and Century's Isaiah Huber, both of which have faced Owatonna this season. In fact, the Monticello senior could quite possibly be the fastest running back in all of Class 5A and has posted a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds. For what it’s worth, the average running back at the 2019 NFL Combine clocked a 4.49.
Valor’s online recruiting profile also boasts some eye-popping strength and athleticism measurables that have certainly helped attract attention from a slew of college programs. He led the team in rushing last year with 876 yards and has racked up 378 yards and five touchdowns on just 41 carries through the first three weeks of 2020.
Bottom line, No. 30 in red, black and white is a ticking timebomb and is the heartbeat of the Monticello offense.
“I’ve primarily watched their defense but from what I’ve seen by just sort of letting the tape run on offense, he looks like a very good running back,” Williams said. “I am impressed with him and he will be a challenge like all the (speedy) backs we have seen. With athletes like that, with that kind of speed, they can break it at any time, and that’s always a concern.”
Complimenting Valor is tightly-compacted fullback, Calvin Schmitz. The 5-foot-5, 185-pound senior is tops on the team in carries with 49, but is averaging just 3.3 yards-per-rush. Curiously, Schmitz is also one of three MHS players that has thrown at least a dozen passes this season and has completed 8 of 12 throws for 115 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception.
It’s unclear if injuries have played a factor, but Anthony Staryszak started at quarterback and completed 13 of 19 total passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and guided the Magic to a pair of impressive wins over Sauk Rapids-Rice and Cambridge-Isanti in Weeks 1 and 2. Last Friday in a 14-0 loss to undefeated Rogers, Staryszak did not play and Monticello gained less than 150 yards of total offense. Schmitz and Wyatt Sawatzke combined to complete 8 of 20 passes for 103 yards and one interception in that game. It is unclear if Staryszak will play against the Huskies.
On the other side of the ball, Monticello filters in a number of bodies at all three levels of its 4-3/4-4 base formation and utilizes its three best offensive linemen — Christian Morin (5-10, 280), Dawson Crouse (6-0, 257) and Gus Hangsleben (6-2, 218) — on defense as well. Though a tad undersized at 6-foot and 165 pounds, junior linebacker Anthony Marquette leads the team in tackles with 24, two of which have come behind the line of scrimmage, and has forced one fumble.
Defensive back Colby Kramer (6-2, 158) is second on the team with 21 stops while defensive end, Matt Koshiol, has compiled 16 tackles and a team-high three tackles-for-loss. Unsurprisingly, Valor goes both ways and has made plays all over the field, picking off two passes while deflecting another three passes.
"It's not like we haven't seen what (Monticello) does defensively," Williams said. "It's (similar to) Rochester Mayo, it's Mankato West-ish, so, hopefully we can go out there and do the things that we are good at and have success with it."
A GOOD COMPROMISE
Owatonna explored a number of options in replacing New Prague on the schedule before ultimately settling on Monticello.
Originally, Kasson-Mantorville — which is one of the smallest Class 4A schools in the state and has less than half of Owatonna's enrollment — was thought to be the leading candidate to host the Huskies. The KoMets' home stadium is less than 25 miles from OHS and has an artificial surface. Kasson, though, decided to go in a different direction and will play Class 3A state-ranked Albany at Hopkins High School.
Williams said he also reached out to several larger suburban programs over the weekend with state-ranked Farmington emerging as a front-runner at one point before the Tigers found fellow Class 6A school Roseville to fill their vacated spot.
In the end, Monticello came through and appears to be the perfect compromise among Owatonna's potential list of opponents for Week 4. With 1,113 students, MHS fits right into the Big Southeast District when it comes to enrollment, sitting directly ahead of Mankato West (1,1101) and Austin (1,096) according to the most recent MSHSL enrollment data. Its football program won't offer the significant physical challenges that a team like Farmington would have, but will provide the Huskies with a major challenge on Friday night and will likely be one of the three best teams they see in 2020.
The school's football stadium is also ideal for a late-October game and the fact that it will be part of a miniature football showcase is just an added bonus.
"I think when the opportunity arose both teams were very anxious to seal the deal and just be done," Williams said. "We are similarly-sized; we play in similar-type conferences. It's a good match."
FACTS, FIGURES, NOTES
-Monticello hails from the same district and section as familiar Owatonna opponent, Elk River, and has compiled a solid 27-25 record since 2015. The Magic’s best season came five years ago when they started 7-0, elevated to the upper-echelon of the state top 10 Class 5A rankings and lost its only regular season game in overtime to eventual state champion, St. Michael-Albertville, in Week 8 before losing to Rogers in the section semifinals.
-Aside from Monticello, the North Central District Blue Division houses Rogers, Andover, Chisago Lakes, St. Francis, Cambridge-Isanti, Elk River and Buffalo. The district is the only one in the MSHSL that includes teams from Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A.
-MHS plays in the same section as Rogers, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Elk River, St. Cloud Tech and Sauk Rapids-Rice.
-The Magic program has experienced a bit of a transition over the past three seasons, combining for a 10-19 overall record in the span, but has emerged from a disappointing 1-8 campaign in 2017 and appears to be trending upward once again. They ended below .500 at 4-6 last season, but lost to teams that combined to finish 44-18 overall. They defeated Class 6A, Buffalo, during the regular season and upset St. Cloud Tech in the Section 6-5A opener.
WEATHER FORECAST
Temperatures are expected to remain around 40 degrees at kickoff and no precipitation is expected in the 48 hours leading up to the game.