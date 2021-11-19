Runners from the Medford, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys and girls cross country teams received All-Conference honors after the Gopher Conference released its All-Conference teams and awards Tuesday.
Medford Tigers
The Tigers had seven total runners honored by the conference, three from the boys team and four from the girls team.
The girls team finished in fifth with a team score of 90 points, which trailed Maple River (80), Blooming Prairie (56), NRHEG and WEM/JWP (50 each).
Sophomore runner Isabel Miller (24 minutes, 37 seconds) finished as a top runner for the girls team and was named Second Team All-Conference.
The Tigers also had two All-Conference Honorable Mentions with seventh graders Avery Arndt (25:30) and Kristin Biebighauser (26:53). Megan Tegmeier was named as the girls All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
The boys team tied with NRHEG for conference team scores with 83 points in third place, which trailed Blooming Prairie (79) and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (30) in first.
Juniors Austin Erickson (19:15), Cohen Stursa (19:27) and Cohen O’Connor (19:35) were all named Second Team All-Conference. Erickson was also named as an All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms
The Blossoms had eight runners honored by the conference, with four from the boys and four from the girls.
The girls team finished with a team score of 56 points and finished behind NRHEG and WEM/JWP.
Seventh grader Gloria Hernandez (21:37) was named as the Conference Champion thanks to her first place performance in the Conference Championship girls race.
Junior Chloe McCarthy (23:50) was named Second Team All-Conference and seniors Emily Miller (25:11) and Emily Anderson (26:40) were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Isabelle Sunde was named as the girls All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
The boys finished in second place with 79 points and trailed first-place WEM/JWP (30).
Juniors Hosea Baker (18:42) and Jesse Cardenas (19:10) finished as the boys top two runners and were named First Team All-Conference.
Sophomore Tyler Forystek (19:59) was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention and Stephen Fennel was named as the boys All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
NRHEG Panthers
The Panthers had four boys and four girls honored by the conference.
The girls tied WEM/JWP in team points (50) for the team championship, but fell to second with WEM/JWP holding the tiebreaker over them.
Eighth grader Quinn VanMaldeghem (21:53) and senior Torri Vaale (22:14) were among some of the best runners in the conference and both were named First Team All-Conference.
Eighth grader Holly Bartness (24:34) and sophomore Annabelle Petsinger (24:41) were named Second Team All-Conference. Petsinger was also named as the girls All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.
The boys finished in third with a team score of 83 and trailied Blooming Prairie (79) and WEM/JWP (30).
Eighth grader Devon Nelton (19:17) was the boys top runner and finished Second Team All-Conference.
Eighth grader Jacob Karl (19:38) and junior Connor Nelson (20:15) were named All-Conference Honorable Mentions and Samuel Christensen was named as the boys All-Conference Sportsmanship Recipient.