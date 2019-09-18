RED WING — Zack Kirsch scored Owatonna’s only necessary goal and handed out another three assists to lead the Huskies to a 6-0 shutout over Red Wing on Tuesday night in Big Nine Conference action.
Kirsch opened the scoring and tallied the game-deciding point in the 22nd minute on an assist from Fletcher Schulz to give the Huskies (3-3-3 overall, 2-1-3 Big Nine) a 1-0 lead.
Asad Ali made it 2-0 just two minutes later before Aaron Bangs scored the first of his two goals, one in each half, with seven minutes remaining before the break.
Seth Brewer and Seth Brewer each scored one goal in the second half while Ali and Sam Henson collected one assist apiece. Nils Gantert made his first career start in front of the net and recorded the shutout.