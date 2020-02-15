The entire season rested on Isaiah Noeldner's broad shoulders.
The Owatonna senior strutted onto the mat for the final match of Saturday's Section 1AAA wrestling championship against Northfield at the Rochester Civic Center, and the Huskies were trailing by five points.
To put it matter of factly, he needed to pin Northfield's Nick Lopez. After two periods of Lopez staving off Noeldner, he finally caved with one minute, 10 seconds remaining in the match to ignite a raucous Husky celebration on the bench and into the stands due to third-seeded Owatonna upsetting top-seeded Northfield 28-27.
"I got a little nervous," Noeldner said. "but I got that extra spike of adrenaline and that little voice in my head was saying, 'The team needs this or our season's over.'"
This isn't Noeldner's first time closing out a monumental win with a pin. Two years ago, he won by fall in the regular-season finale against Albert Lea to secure a Big 9 Conference championship for Owatonna. This time, though, his victory returns the Class AAA No. 6-ranked Huskies to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
"You like to put Isaiah in that position," Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said. "He's been in it before, he did that two years ago against Albert Lea and he thrives under that pressure. He's calm and he just went out there and wrestled, which was what we wanted."
Of course, Noelnder was able to step into the spotlight thanks to the 13 matches that preceded him.
In particular, a stretch from 113 to 138 in which Class AAA No. 5-ranked Northfield trots out ranked wrestlers in four of the five weight classes was crucial. The lone unranked wrestler in that stretch is sophomore Beau Murphy at 113, and he's been in and out of the rankings throughout the year and sports a 32-8 record.
While the Raiders finished 5-0 during that stretch, they won with five decisions, meaning no bonus points were handed out.
"That's the reason we won the dual," Woitalla said. "Everyone will point to Isaiah getting the pin at the end, but if we don't save bonus points in those matches then we're not even in a position where we can win at the end. That's what we talked about with the kids before this dual. Just saving points and wrestling your match. It's OK to lose 6-2 and it's OK to lose 6-3, you just have to keep it close and give us a chance as a team."
Landen Johnson's 17-6 major decision at 160 provided a crucial bonus point, as did Owatonna taking three bonus points from Northfield forfeiting at 170 due to an injury.
That all set up the heroic turn for Noeldner, who in last year's Northfield win was sitting on the sidelines recovering from a torn ACL.
"It feels awesome," Noeldner said. "As a team, I don't feel like we've fallen off a lot, but there's been a few rough spells that have taken people out of our lineup that were really big pieces of it. Just having everyone here and everyone contributing with minimal injuries, it's a great feeling."
Saturday continues a back-and-forth power grab in the last two years between Northfield and Owatonna. After the Huskies claimed the Big 9 Conference title last year, the Raiders won the Section 1AAA title. Then, when Northfield secured its first outright Big 9 title this year, Owatonna balanced the scales with a section championship.
"It's great and it's a rivalry that we have between us and Northfield," Woitalla said. "It's two great programs and I give Northfield a lot of credit for building. I know the history there and I know how much work they put into it to get where they're at. It's nice to have to competition that goes back and forth, and I'm just happy it went our way."
By virtue of fourth-ranked New Prague's loss to top-ranked Shakopee in the Section 2AAA finals, and Owatonna's toppling of Northfield, a path is clear for the Huskies toward the No. 4 seed in the Class AAA state tournament, behind second-ranked St. Michael-Albertville and third-ranked Stillwater.
The group that takes the mat Feb. 27 at the Xcel Energy Center will largely be a different squad than the last Owatonna group to wrestle in the team state tournament. One of the holdovers? Noeldner, who back in 2017 was a freshman fighting for mat time at 195.
"I was a freshman and that was my first year on varsity," Noeldner said. "I was new and I was nervous, and it was just really helpful having those big leaders like Brandon Moen and Cade King as upperclassmen I looked up to a lot, and Nick Staska showing me around with what goes on up there."