KNOW YOUR ENEMY: Taking a deeper look at Blooming Prairie state semifinal opponent, Ada-Borup

Scattered at opposite ends of the state, Ada-Borup and Blooming Prairie will collide on the grandest of stages this weekend in Minneapolis.
The Awesome Blossoms will invade U.S. Bank Stadium from the south, making the 85-mile trek to the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
The Cougars — who hail from the middle of the great northwest portion of the state, north of Moorhead and south of Crookston — will glide down Interstate-94 and take the field more than 250 miles from home, making the distance between the two schools a vast 335 miles.
It is only in the Class A state tournament that these two powerful teams would ever have the opportunity to meet, and that is exactly what will happen on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Being that most fans in this portion of the state likely wouldn’t have been able to identify Ada or Borup on a map before this week, let alone have any knowledge of its football program, it might be helpful to start with the basics and go from there.
So, here is some information that will help offer some perspective on the Awesome Blossoms’ latest opponent:
-Ada-Borup High School has an enrollment of 189, exactly one student more than BPHS according to the latest numbers released by the MSHSL.
-Most of the students at ABHS are pulled from Ada, which has a population of 1,620 while Borup has roughly 100 people. By comparison, Blooming Prairie has a population of 1,981.
-The Cougars compete in the Northwest District, West Division against Mahnomen/Waubun, Polk County West, Red Lake County, Lake Park-Audubon and Fosston. A-B won the league with a 5-0 record, defeating last season’s Class A state champion, Mahnomen/Waubun, 47-12 on Sept. 27.
-Ada-Borup rolled through the Section 8-A tournament, winning both of its games 28-0 over Red Lake County and Polk County West in the semifinals and finals, respectively. It was the Cougars’ first two shutouts of the season.
-After losing to Class AA semifinalist, Barnesville, 35-22, in Week 1, A-B has not lost, winning its last 10 games by an average score of 37-10.
-The Cougars possess a quintessential two-headed monster at running back. Verdis Barber leads the team in rushing with 1,064 yards, only slightly more production than Braiden Fetting (1,056 yards). Both have 17 touchdowns and have found the end zone at least once in every game since Week 2. Fetting is a big-play waiting to happen. He leads the dynamic pair in average yards per carry at 8.2 and produced a season-high 224 yards on just 14 carries against Red Lake County in Week 2.
-Quarterback Preston Gwin has the ability to keep a defense honest as the senior has thrown for 932 yards on just 44 completions this season. His best outing came in Week 7 when he completed 11 of 13 passes for 209 yards while throwing three of his 10 total touchdown passes. Against Underwood during the regular season, he went 5-for-7 for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
-Mason Miller is a dangerous and tough-to-handle two-way player for the Cougars. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, the senior leads the team with 15 tackles-for-loss on the defensive line. On offense, he’s accounted for four of A-B’s 10 total touchdown receptions and has 312 yards on 17 receptions.
-Ada-Borup handed Underwood both of its losses this season, defeating the Rockets 36-6 on Sept. 20 and 20-8 last week in the state quarterfinals.
-Even by Class A standards, A-B is not an overly massive team as the roster does not have a player listed any heavier than 260 pounds and only six players greater than 210 pounds.
-Ada-Borup is looking for its first ever state championship in football. The closest it ever came was in 2001 when the Cougars lost, 37-7, to Hillcrest Academy in the 9-Man state championship. Blooming Prairie has never made it to the Prep Bowl, but came close last season when the Blossoms advanced to the state semifinals.
-The Cougars finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the QRF and No. 4 in the Associated Press Class A poll. After starting the season ranked No. 3 via the AP, the Blossoms, ironically, jumped to No. 2 after Ada-Borup defeated Mahnomen/Waubun on Sept. 27. BP also finished the season No. 2 in the QRF.
-There are few teams in Class A that endured a tougher schedule than Ada-Borup. Not only did the Cougars play currently undefeated Barnesville of Class AA in Week 1, but took down Polk County West (8-3), Underwood (10-2) and Red Lake County (5-5) twice apiece. They also defeated two other teams — Mahnomen/Waubun (8-2) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7-3) — by a combined score of 88-26. The Blossoms have also played a number of strong teams, beating Goodhue (8-3) twice, Randolph (7-3) twice, Rushford-Peterson (7-3) and Springfield (10-1).
-Ada-Borup has failed to reach 300 yards of total offense in its previous two outings, accumulating 267 yards (242 rushing, 25 passing) against Underwood last week and 230 yards (182 rushing, 48 passing) against PCW in the section final. Blooming Prairie, on the other hand, has combined for 815 yards over the last couple games.