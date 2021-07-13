Owatonna High School activities director Marc Achterkirch announced early Tuesday afternoon that the school has hired Kari Opatz to serve as the new varsity girls golf coaching beginning next spring, pending school board approval.
“We are excited to have Coach Opatz taking over as head coach of the Owatonna High School girls golf program," Achterkirch said in an prepared statement emailed to local media members. "Kari brings excellent golf knowledge and experience to the position. Having already coached in our program, Kari has built great relationships with our students and is a great role model for our girls.”
Opatz was an assistant under former head coach Tim Hunst this past season and served as the swings coach for Eastview High School in 2019. During college, Opatz was the team captain for the NCAA Division I University of Montana girls golf team and was an All-Conference honoree at Concordia University, St. Paul. In addition to her new role as head girls golf coach, Opatz is a first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary school in Owatonna.
Opatz joins David Fromm (boys hockey) and Debby Gleason (girls track and field) as new additions to the Owatonna coaching ranks over the last week.