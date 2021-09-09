Owatonna (3-1) and Farmington (0-5) traded points and sets all night in Farmington, until the Huskies were finally able the emerge at the end of a five-set battle with a victory against a Section 1-4A opponent.
Outside of a lopsided fourth set, every frame was close Tuesday night, with Owatonna eventually winning 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 13-25, 19-17.
Mehsa Kruse racked up team highs in kills with 10 and in digs with 18 to help the Huskies offensively and defensively. Lainey Smith also lunged for 13 digs, while Leah Welker picked up 10 digs.
Ava Eitrheim slammed eight kills, Welker added four kills and Audrey Simon pounded four kills, while Smith also placed three aces.
Owatonna next plays in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge on Friday and Saturday in Marshall. In a star-studded field, the Huskies start play Friday night against Class AAAA No. 2 Bloomington Jefferson.