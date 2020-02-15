MEDFORD — The Medford girls basketball team proved it’s not how you start — or even how you perform in the middle — that matters.
It’s all about the finish.
Dropping to third place in the Gopher Conference after the first set of games and heading into the second half of the campaign with a 5-2 league record, the Tigers won each of their final seven conference contests, got a little help along the way and won a pair of key matchups down the stretch to claim their share of the title, taking down Blooming Prairie 61-51 on Friday night.
The championship, which will be shared with W-E-M, is the fourth in program history and comes a year after the Tigers finished the regular season undefeated and alone atop the league standings for the first time since 2003 when they won the former North Division of the Gopher Conference.
On Friday, Medford continued to find unique ways to win games, taking control of the action early and leading from start to finish despite its leading scorer, Emma Kniefel, contributing just 10 points. This comes three days after the college-bound senior exploded for 35 points against Maple River.
Kniefel’s typical production was dispersed evenly between a number of players. Jenna Berg led the team in scoring for the first time all season with 11 points, knocking down three key shots from beyond the arc that smothered a number of potential Blooming Prairie rallies. Junior post Katie Dylla added 10 points while Kiley Nihart, Izzy Reuvers and Alorah Weise produced six apiece.
“Defensively we played well and focused on Medford’s leading scorers,” Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said. “To Medford’s credit, their supplementary players knocked down some big shots.”
Medford (21-4 overall, 12-2 GC) gained a multi-possession lead in the early portion of the first half and was able to hold off the talented Awesome Blossoms (18-5, 10-4) by consistently converting at the free throw line, finishing 17-for-21 (81%) from the stripe. The Tigers also out-scored BP 18-6 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Blooming Prairie’s Megan Oswald (20 points) and Bobbie Bruns (16 points) out-scored any single Medford player, but were one of only five individuals that found the scoreboard for the Blossoms.
Despite starting the week in a three-way tie for first place and losing out on its first conference title since 2015, Blooming Prairie fastened one of its finest regular seasons in the last decade. As the top seed in the Section 1-A tournament, the Blossoms won’t open the postseason until Thursday, Feb. 20.
Medford caps the regular season on Monday against Blue Earth Area and will open the Section 2-AA on Thursday, Feb. 20. If the Tigers can beat BEA, they will have finished the regular season having won 12 of their final 13 games and are almost assuredly in position to earn the No. 2 seed in the South bracket behind Waseca.
Medford 61, Blooming Prairie 51
Blooming Prairie scoring: Bobbie Bruns 16, Maya Lembke 3, Julia Worke 9, Allison Krohnberg 3, Megan Oswald 20.
Medford scoring: Bailey Purrier 5, Kiley Nihart 6, Clara Kniefel 2, Isabella Steffen 6, Emma Kniefel 10, Izzy Reuvers 6, Alorah Weise 5, Jenna Berg 11, Katie Dylla 10.
Halftime: Medford 28, BP 17.