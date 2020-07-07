The Minnesota College Athletic Conference — one of the largest NJCAA leagues in the entire nation — announced on Monday that it has cancelled the fall season in three of its five officially-sponsored athletic activities, a decision that could have major ramifications throughout the entire national landscape of junior college football.
The following comes from a release published on the MCAC web site:
“The Minnesota State presidents of the member colleges of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference met to determine how to move forward with intercollegiate athletics for fall semester in light of COVID-19. The presidents reaffirmed the commitment to protecting the health of student-athletes.
In consideration of the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health, fall sports will be limited to those that have been identified as low-risk, clay target and golf.
Seasons have been canceled for football, volleyball and soccer.
For basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling, in which practice and competition spans fall and spring semesters, all organized physical activities are prohibited during the fall semester. Discussions about the potential for spring seasons for these sports are continuing and guidance will be provided in the near future.”
ABOUT THE CONFERENCE
Affiliation within the MCAC is expansive and not universal in every sport, but all institutions compete at the NJCAA Division III level and do not offer athletic scholarships — mirroring the structure of the D-III model of the NCAA.
Football is sponsored by nine colleges in the MCAC, eight from Minnesota and one from North Dakota. These schools are: Rochester Community and Technical College, Central Lakes CC, Fond du Lake Tribal and Community College, Itasca CC, M-State-Fergus Falls, Mesabi Range CTC, Minnesota West CC, Vermillion CC and North Dakota School of Science (football only).
In volleyball, the MCAC in broken into a pair of divisions and features 17 colleges from Minnesota (16) and Wisconsin (1).
Locally, recent Medford High School graduate Kiley Nihart was set to join the RCTC Yellowjackets volleyball team as a freshman this fall, but will have to wait at least 4-5 months to make her college debut as there is a chance the season will be played in the winter. That, however, has not been decided.
Men’s and women’s soccer contain just four members apiece.
IMPACT ON JUCO FOOTBALL
NJCAA football is broken into two levels (Division I and Division III), but crowns just one national champion.
Excluding NJCAA football teams from California — which do not compete for the official NJCAA National Championship — there are 57 JUCO programs in the country and are classified into the following conferences: MCAC, Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, Mississippi Association of Junior & Community Colleges, Northeast Football Conference, Southwest Junior College Football Conference and Western States Football League.
There are also a handful of independent teams that do not compete for a league title and are not tethered to conference schedule requirements.
By sheer numbers alone, the MCAC is the second-largest 2-year college football conference in the country and the loss of its nine members greatly compromises the legitimacy of the entire NJCAA football season and the NJCAA National Championship.