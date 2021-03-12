Elements of Thursday night's 55-46 victory at Red Wing for Owatonna weren't necessarily the prettiest or cleanest basketball the team has played this season, but the Huskies (13-4) turned it on in the second half to pull away from the Wingers (3-15).
Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the game and Owatonna trailed 11-5 midway through the first half. Red Wing deployed a 3-2 zone that the Huskies tried to shoot over, but they were ice cold from deep and unable to get to the basket.
Turnovers were also a problem for Owatonna. With 2 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half, Red Wing led 20-13 and was able to get good looks inside. However, Owatonna was able to make a run to trail by just one, 21-20, heading into halftime.
The second half saw a completely different Owatonna team as they used a full-court press to put the heat on the Wingers. They began to attack the basket and use their size advantage inside to take a 31-27 lead with 12 minutes left in the game. Junior Brayden Williams took over and scored 18 points in the second half, most of them in layups in transition along with a couple mid-range jump shots.
Red Wing was able to stay within striking distance until the final minutes when the Huskies started to pull away. Owatonna put the clamps on the Wingers on defense and made 8 of 13 second-half free throws to seal its nine-point victory.
Williams led all scorers with 26 points and really took control of the offense in the second half. Fellow junior Evan Dushek was more assertive in the post during the second half and went 5-for-9 from the free-throw line during that time as Red Wing had no answer for his physicality. He added nine points while senior Payton Beyer contributed eight points.
Junior Deso Buck led the wingers with 15 points including four 3-pointers. Fellow junior Andrew Ball gave the Huskies trouble attacking the basket in the first half and had 13 points before fouling out in the final minute. Junior Denval Atkinson contributed nine points.
Owatonna's scheduled regular-season finale at home against Mankato East, and the team is scheduled to start the Section 1-4A tournament next week.