The All-Conference honors for Big 9 Conference boys basketball were announced Thursday with Owatonna head coach Josh Williams earning Big 9 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year along with four selections to the All-Conference team.
In his 19th season of coaching, Williams possesses one of the best teams to hit the court for Owatonna after the Huskies dominated conference play in 2021-22 by finishing the year with a perfect 22-0 conference record.
The Huskies held a six-game lead over second-place Mankato West. This marked the first Big 9 title for Owatonna since it earned a share with Winona in 2010-11 and its first solo title since 1988-89 and 1989-90.
Along with coach of the year, senior guards Brayden Williams and Tyrel Creger, senior forward Evan Dushek and junior guard Blake Burmeister were all named to the Big 9 All-Conference team.
Williams serves as one of the biggest scoring threats in the conference after averaging nearly 22 points per game throughout the regular season, on top of averaging 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and nearly 3.5 steals per game. His outstanding played earned him a spot on the initial Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list.
Out of the 16 regular season games, Williams scored 20 or more points in 17 of them and one had just one game without double digit points.
Dushek possesses the strength and size that few teams have the ability to defend on a consistent basis. Relentless down low, mixed with elite rebounding and high awareness, Dushek posted 20.4 points, nearly 11 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while becoming Owatonna’s new all-time leading scorer.
Creger made the jump from being a 2020-21 All-Conference Honorable Mention to making the All-Conference team in his senior season. Posting nearly 11 points per game, along with 4.0 rebounds, nearly 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, Creger serves as a top facilitator, a great defender and has proven to be able to take over games offensively when it’s needed while still being able to move the ball around.
In one of the Huskies closest games of the year, Creger provided a major offensive spark in the first half of Owatonna’s eventual 79-77 Mankato East, where he tied his season-high 18 points that he scored against Northfield in the third game of the season.
As the lone junior of the group, Burmeister skipped past honorable mention and secured his spot as an All-Conference selection while being the Huskies most lethal spot-up shooter and great defender.
Burmeister connected on 64 3-pointers during the regular season and shot an outstanding 53 percent from beyond the arc. He cashed in on three or more 3-pointers in 15 games.